Clay County, MO

St. Joseph Post

Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Former deputy of Jackson County Missouri Department of Corrections pleads guilty in federal court to tax evasion

The former deputy director of Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to a federal information that charges him with one count of individual income tax evasion.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
jimmycsays.com

Jungerman sentencing pushed back into next year

The best thing that can happen for this community as far as David Jungerman is concerned is for him to be transferred from the Jackson County jail to the Missouri Department of Corrections and never to be heard from again until he dies. I thought the transfer process might have...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer. According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Former Department of Corrections deputy pleads guilty to tax evasion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The former deputy director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of individual income tax evasion. By pleading guilty, Johnson admitted that he failed to...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KMBC.com

Suspect fires shots at MSHP Trooper during pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in eastern Jackson County. Around 6 p.m. the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley for a registration violation. The suspect fled into Blue Springs and fired shots at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a call of several gunshots in the area of East Armour...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY

An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
COOPER COUNTY, MO

