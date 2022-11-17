Read full article on original website
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
Former deputy of Jackson County Missouri Department of Corrections pleads guilty in federal court to tax evasion
The former deputy director of Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to a federal information that charges him with one count of individual income tax evasion.
Jungerman sentencing pushed back into next year
The best thing that can happen for this community as far as David Jungerman is concerned is for him to be transferred from the Jackson County jail to the Missouri Department of Corrections and never to be heard from again until he dies. I thought the transfer process might have...
Missouri woman pleads guilty to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 CARES Act loan, faces up to 20 years in prison
A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a program that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Nicole R. Cortez, 41, of Kansas City, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty...
KC man charged in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Independence
Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, has been charged in Jackson County, Missouri in connection to the shooting death of Nicolett Marshall.
Former interim police chief sues city of Independence
A man who served as interim police chief in Independence, Missouri, is suing the city, alleging age discrimination and a hostile work environment.
Kansas City LGBTQ Commission issues statement following Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that killed five people and injured 18 others, the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission has released a statement. In it, the commission called for and directed responsibility for another mass shooting toward politicians that engage...
Man dead in overnight apartment shooting in Kansas City
A man is dead after being shot in an apartment building just after midnight on Monday.
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
Kansas county to fund search of decades of detective’s cases
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of a Kansas county have pledged to find funding to help the local prosecutor’s office search through decades of records connected to a former police detective who is accused of abusing Black women and girls. The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday to...
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
Suspect fires shots at MSHP Trooper during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in eastern Jackson County. Around 6 p.m. the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley for a registration violation. The suspect fled into Blue Springs and fired shots at...
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing KC woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.
Deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a call of several gunshots in the area of East Armour...
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
Seventeen-year-old honored for saving an Excelsior Springs police officer's life
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office honored 17-year-old Ava Donegan for saving an officer’s life at a ceremony on Thursday. In early October, Donegan put a tourniquet on an ESPD officer after he had been shot in the...
KCPD arrest suspect after Saturday morning standoff
The Kansas City Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a Saturday morning standoff with the Department.
Ray County Sheriff explains why deputies shot, killed two cows loose on highway
The Ray County, Missouri Sheriff says the decision for his deputies shooting and killing two cows on the highway Thursday was for public safety.
