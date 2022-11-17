Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
KMOV
Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
KMOV
Marquette High School to have virtual learning Monday, Tuesday following threats
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Rockwood School District announced that Marquette High School will have virtual learning Monday and Tuesday following two threats in consecutive days the week before that led to school dismissing early. A bomb threat was made on social media Thursday. The district said the person responsible...
KMOV
Episode 210: Bijoux Chocolates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bijoux means jewel. If you look at Meggie Mobley’s creations that’s exactly what they look like, colorful beautiful gemstones. That taste delicious. The handcrafted chocolates can be found at her shop in Des Peres and soon in Webster Groves at a brand-new shop and production area.
KMOV
Polar Express returns to St. Louis Union Station
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Polar Express Train Ride has returned to St. Louis Union Station. Trains depart St. Louis Union Station every night during the season at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. On select dates, trains also run at 8:30 p.m. Coach tickets start at $35....
KMOV
It’s more important than ever to donate blood to the Red Cross
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The cold flu season is here and many people are taking preventative measures like getting vaccinated and boosted to protect their health. It’s also the time of the year when the Red Cross says it experiences a drop in life-saving blood donations. As cases...
KMOV
House Rabbit Society of Missouri seeking donations after theft
FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) – An organization dedicated to helping rescue some of our most vulnerable furry friends is asking for help. On Friday, the House Rabbit Society of Missouri discovered someone stole 48 crates from the shed at their Fenton facility. The organization is volunteer-based, and the theft hits them especially hard this time of year.
KMOV
Lighting of ‘Tree of Light’ kicks off Winterfest
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 helped kick off the start of the holiday season in Kiener plaza downtown. News 4′s Cory Stark and Samantha Jones helped flip the switch on the Salvation Army Tree of Lights. It’s also the official kickoff for Winterfest. You can enjoy...
KMOV
Webster Groves students deliver food using wagon train
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo (KMOV) – Bundled up in coats and gloves, the students from the College School in Webster Groves were on a roll Friday. The students pushed and pulled wagons packed with food, snaking down leaf-covered sidewalks and up streets, to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, which serves between 60 and 80 families. The students then filled the church’s barren food pantry.
KMOV
MSD Project Clear secures $22 million
Will Missouri voters decide on abortion ballot measure in 2024?. Flooding in parts of downtown St. Louis due to overnight water main breaks.
KMOV
CITYPARK hosting World Cup watch parties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ newest stadium is hosting watch parties for the World Cup. CITYPARK is hosting Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch Parties.
KMOV
Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
KMOV
Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Twp people were shot in north St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were hot in the area of Union and West Florissant at the edge of the Mark Twain neighborhood just after 5 p.m. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck and wasn’t conscious when officers found him. The second victim was shot in the left arm.
KMOV
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
KMOV
Police: Man killed in carjacking attempt after trying to cross I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70. According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
KMOV
Pevely man charged with domestic assault, firing shotgun at officers
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 44-year-old Pevely man was charged after authorities alleged he strangled his former girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and then fired his shotgun at officers who responded to the scene. Charging documents allege Jason G. Phillips of the 700 block of Old State Road South became...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
Comments / 0