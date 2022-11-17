ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Heights, MO

KMOV

Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Episode 210: Bijoux Chocolates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bijoux means jewel. If you look at Meggie Mobley’s creations that’s exactly what they look like, colorful beautiful gemstones. That taste delicious. The handcrafted chocolates can be found at her shop in Des Peres and soon in Webster Groves at a brand-new shop and production area.
DES PERES, MO
KMOV

Polar Express returns to St. Louis Union Station

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Polar Express Train Ride has returned to St. Louis Union Station. Trains depart St. Louis Union Station every night during the season at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. On select dates, trains also run at 8:30 p.m. Coach tickets start at $35....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

House Rabbit Society of Missouri seeking donations after theft

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) – An organization dedicated to helping rescue some of our most vulnerable furry friends is asking for help. On Friday, the House Rabbit Society of Missouri discovered someone stole 48 crates from the shed at their Fenton facility. The organization is volunteer-based, and the theft hits them especially hard this time of year.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

Lighting of ‘Tree of Light’ kicks off Winterfest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 helped kick off the start of the holiday season in Kiener plaza downtown. News 4′s Cory Stark and Samantha Jones helped flip the switch on the Salvation Army Tree of Lights. It’s also the official kickoff for Winterfest. You can enjoy...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Webster Groves students deliver food using wagon train

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo (KMOV) – Bundled up in coats and gloves, the students from the College School in Webster Groves were on a roll Friday. The students pushed and pulled wagons packed with food, snaking down leaf-covered sidewalks and up streets, to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, which serves between 60 and 80 families. The students then filled the church’s barren food pantry.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KMOV

Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Twp people were shot in north St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were hot in the area of Union and West Florissant at the edge of the Mark Twain neighborhood just after 5 p.m. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck and wasn’t conscious when officers found him. The second victim was shot in the left arm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3-year-old shot in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Pevely man charged with domestic assault, firing shotgun at officers

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 44-year-old Pevely man was charged after authorities alleged he strangled his former girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and then fired his shotgun at officers who responded to the scene. Charging documents allege Jason G. Phillips of the 700 block of Old State Road South became...
PEVELY, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Ferguson

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
FERGUSON, MO

