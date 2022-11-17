Shams Charania Says Kyrie Irving Is Expected To Play Against The Memphis Grizzlies On Sunday, Ending His Suspension

Kyrie Irving will be back for the Nets against the Grizzlies.

Credit: Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving is one of the best guards in the NBA, capable of scoring at will against even the best defenders. His handles often leave fans in awe, and Kyrie Irving is considered one of the most skilled players of all time. This season, Kyrie Irving has averaged 26.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.1 APG for the Brooklyn Nets.

This season, Kyrie Irving has been serving a suspension , due to his posting an anti-semitic film on his Twitter. It seems as though that suspension is now over, as Shams Charania revealed that Kyrie Irving is expected to play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium.

There is no doubt that this will help the Brooklyn Nets from a basketball standpoint. Kyrie Irving will take some of the defense's attention away from Kevin Durant, and make his life easier on the court. Most importantly, Kyrie Irving will give the team another star-level player that can score at the end of games.

Hopefully, we see Kyrie Irving have a good game against the Memphis Grizzlies, and we'll see how well he does after a brief layoff. The Brooklyn Nets have missed Kyrie Irving's presence on the basketball court, and perhaps now that he's back, they can focus on the main goal, which is winning a championship while he and Kevin Durant are both still playing at a high level.

