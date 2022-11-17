Read full article on original website
Related
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Neck Corrector For A Firmer, More Youthful Neck
Tech neck, or those horizontal lines that pretty much all of us have now thanks to our smart phones, can be the biggest giveaway of a woman’s age. While we invest thousands in face serums, diligently apply our Retinol, and top it off with eye c...
Your Complete Guide to Cardio Dance
This heart-pumping workout brings the fun. Here's what to know about cardio dance, its benefits, and more.
These Sneakers from a Kristen Bell-Approved Brand Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds,' Shoppers Say
Britney Spears and Gisele Bündchen are also fans.
How Studio Qila Founder Bridget O’Carroll Is Making Fitness More Accessible
The Indigenous- and woman-owned online fitness studio is breaking down financial barriers to wellness — and making Pilates-inspired workouts more inclusive along the way.
TikTokers Are Whipping Foundation with Electric Frothers, But Should You Try It?
Here's what a dermatologist has to say about the latest beauty hack.
How Long Does a Pre-Workout Last?
By now you've probably heard of pre-workout supplements, even if you prefer to roll up to your sweat sessions with no dietary prep work. The fitness supplements are available in powder, ready-made drink, or gummy form, and are designed to give your body a boost that'll allow you to make the most of your workout.
Chelsea Handler Uses an App and a Grounding Mat for Daily Meditation
Find out how the comedian has incorporated the practice into her routine.
The Health Benefits of Infrared Saunas, Explained
Find out how infrared sauna benefits compare to those of regular saunas.
What Is Sleep Divorce and Is It Helpful?
"Sleep divorcing" your partner may benefit both your sleep quality and your relationship.
This Teeth-Whitening Hack Has Millions of Views On TikTok, But Is It Legit?
Here's what experts want you to know before giving the DIY hack a try.
Mat Pilates vs. Reformer Pilates: Which One Is Better?
Both types of Pilates strengthen your core and improve posture — but is one superior? Here's what experts say about the benefits of mat vs. reformer Pilates.
TikTokers Are Using Cornstarch As a Dry Shampoo Replacement
Find out if the affordable, natural alternative really works, according to hair-care experts.
Shape Magazine
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT
Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.
Comments / 0