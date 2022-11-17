ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethan Katz Outlines White Sox' Plans for Garrett Crochet in 2023

By Jonnie Nonnie
On Tap Sports Net
 4 days ago

The lanky lefty is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which kept him out for all of the 2022 season.

The Chicago White Sox will see a big left-handed arm return to the mound in 2023. After missing all of the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery recovery, Garrett Crochet will be back in the mix. Pitching coach Ethan Katz spoke Thursday on how the White Sox plan to handle Crochet in 2023.

While Katz's comments were brief, he essentially confirmed that Crochet will serve in a bullpen role and be on an innings limit in 2023. This development doesn't come as a surprise given the timing of Crochet's injury and his limited experience to date.

The 2020 first-round draft pick has just 60.1 regular-season innings under his belt, and all of them have come out of the bullpen. During Crochet's first full season with the White Sox, he had a 2.82 ERA in 54.1 innings and was spotless in 2.1 postseason innings.

As he enters 2023, Garrett Crochet will still be working his way back from a partial UCL tear that resulted in Tommy John surgery . He suffered the injury on March 31, which was just a few days before the start of the 2022 season.

As Chicago White Sox fans know from Michael Kopech's Tommy John recovery, it can be a long and winding process. In the meantime, the South Siders will use Crochet out of the pen and look to acquire another starter .

On Tap Sports Net

