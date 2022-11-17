Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Expect Long TSA Lines at Airports This Week, Especially in Dallas DFW AirportMark HakeDallas, TX
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
The stage is set for Thanksgiving on Thursday, but there are other tasty happenings this week, including a Japanese take on the traditional Thanksgiving meal, the kick-off of a German market, a barbecue pitmaster course, a smoothie pop-up, and a whiskey tasting. Multiple stretchy pants may be required.Monday, November 21Miracle at The Aussie GrindThe Frisco coffee shop, café, and bar will make spirits extra bright this holiday with the return of Miracle, the nationwide Christmas-themed pop-up bar that arrives in more than 100 cities this week. Originating in New York City, Miracle features over-the-top Christmas décor and craft cocktails in...
5 smash restaurant openings top this week's most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. Need Thanksgiving dining options? Find those here.1. 5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants. This week has been an especially active one on the Dallas restaurant scene, with five major openings all coming at the same time. They include high-flying restaurants from big names in Dallas, a high-profile California import, a vegan restaurant, and a popular local pub that's opening...
Dallas pop-up Picadera dishes Dominican street food at its patio parties
A pop-up restaurant is bringing something truly unique to Dallas: Dominican street food by way of New York. Called Picadera, it's a one-man show specializing in Latin street food from owner Michael Tavarez, a New Yorker whose parents were from Dominican Republic, who grew up eating Dominican food every day.Once or twice a week, sometimes more, Tavarez sets up camp at buzzy spots around town, creating a space where he can give Dominican people a taste of home.He launched Picadera after moving to Dallas, when he discovered he could not find a single Dominican restaurant in town."I'm not a chef,...
Dallas ranks among top 10 U.S. metros to start a business in new report
A trio of Texas cities that were just recognized among the world's best have a new accolade to celebrate: they also rank among the best places to start a business.Commercial real estate website 42Floors has named Austin (No. 3), Dallas (No. 8), and Houston (No. 9) to its list of the best U.S. metros to start a business, making Texas the top state for startup-friendly metros.For the report, 42Floors "sought to determine which metros offered a mix of opportunity and affordability," focusing on those with at least 300,000 residents. "Starting out in a business-friendly environment, being able to afford a...
EV company Lucid opens studio in Plano even despite Texas' idiotic laws
A new electric car company has come to DFW: Lucid Group, a California startup known for its sleek sedans, opened its first Studio location in the state of Texas in Plano, at Legacy West.According to a release, it's the 29th Lucid Studio and service center location in North America and the 32nd in the world, including a recent opening in Geneva.Lucid describes its mission as to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy by making the most captivating luxury electric vehicles. The company was initially founded in 2007 as a battery maker but segued into EVs in 2018 when former Tesla...
Get pizza by-the-slice and martinis at new Dallas restaurant in Harwood District
Dallas can never get enough pizza and here comes Harwood Hospitality Group to the rescue with Poco Fiasco, a new restaurant opening at 2828 N. Harwood St. in the Harwood District near downtown Dallas on December 1.In a nutshell, it's pizza + martinis, with pizza inspired by pizzerias found in Brooklyn. This means a large foldable slice with a crispy outer crust and a little chew.The concept was created by Harwood Hospitality Group corporate chef Taylor Kearney, and Poco Fiasco executive chef JP Mancha, whose resume includes Bijoux, The Cedars Social, 18th & Vine BBQ, and CT Provisions. He joined...
Neiman Marcus Downtown Dallas has just the tree for holiday blingy selfies
Shield your eyes, there's a blingy new Xmas tree shimmering in downtown Dallas. It's a new one-of-a-kind sculpture in a vague tree shape, made of thousands of sparkling crystals, installed at the flagship Neiman Marcus Downtown store. Called the Palladian Tree by Baccarat, it's an ultra-reflective sculpture made out of chandeliers by iconic French glass brand Baccarat. As Christie's notes, chandeliers by Baccarat — which also makes tableware, paperweights, perfume bottles, and such — have always been considered works of art, produced for exhibition or commissioned by the wealthiest clientele. Their signature is the iconic Zenith, which has a traditional chandelier shape....
5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants
The year 2022 has been a weird post-pandemic roller coaster ride for restaurants with boffo openings on the left and dismal closures on the right. Times are uncertain and unpredictable but the human spirit perseveres, filing permits and building restaurants with the hope that by the time opening day comes, everything will be back to normal, and they'll be rewarded with a packed house. This week has been an especially active week, with a handful of major openings all coming at the same time. Everyone's scurrying to get open before the holidays, which can be key in launching a restaurant's fortunes. They...
New Uptown Dallas movie theater sets opening date in time for the holidays
A little over a year after it was first announced, Violet Crown Cinema will open its first Dallas theater in West Village in early December. The theater is located in the former Magnolia Theater, which closed when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and never reopened. However, it is being headed by Bill Banowsky, who started both Magnolia Pictures and the Magnolia Theater.The space has been completely renovated by Violet Crown, featuring digital cinema projection, state-of-the-art sound, and luxury reclining seating in all five auditoriums.In addition to offering traditional cinema concessions, Violet Crown will also have a kitchen serving made-to-order...
New York-style pizzeria with square pies to open in downtown Dallas
There's a new pizzeria opening in downtown Dallas: Called Pizza Leila, it's a former ghost kitchen making the leap to its own real-deal location at 2111 Flora St. #120, on the retail floor of the Atelier Luxury Apartments.According to a release, it'll open in January 2023, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery 7 days a week.Pizza Leila is part of NL Group, the hospitality group from Tim McEneny, and previously operated out of the kitchen of its sibling Sloane’s Corner, the cosmopolitan restaurant at 2001 Ross Ave. where award-winning chef Ji Kang presides.Now it shall have its own kitchen from which...
Award-winning Dallas vegan chef opens TLC 'tastes like chicken' cafe
A new vegan cafe has debuted in Richardson from an award-winning chef. Called TLC Vegan Cafe, it's from vegan chef Troy Gardner, and it opened at 1930 N. Coit Rd. #140 on November 11.It's in the space previously occupied by Reverie Bakeshop, the vegan and gluten-free bakery, which relocated to 980 Coit Rd. in June. With seating for about 30, TLC will have dine-in service plus a market for sandwiches and other grab-and-go items.The Cafe is an evolution from TLC Vegan Kitchen, the ghost kitchen concept Gardner founded during the pandemic at Revolving Kitchen in Garland.TLC Vegan Kitchen was voted...
East Dallas: An established, walkable neighborhood with friendly neighbors
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- East Dallas has long felt like home for Brooke Vawter. The real estate agent, interior designer, and mom of young twins, Judd and Bowen, first moved to the M Streets in 2004 before settling in Lakewood almost three years ago. "I was born and raised...
M Streets: An enchanting mix of timeless, trendy, and friendly
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Residential real estate professional Stefany Nau has lived near the M Streets for almost 20 years. She was introduced to the area by her then-boyfriend (who is now her husband). After four weeks of dating, she was sold: “Yes, I fell in love with him — and the neighborhood!”So it’s no...
Dallas hires Martine Elyse Philippe as new director of arts and culture
The city of Dallas has a new Arts boss: Martine Elyse Philippe, who has worked in arts administration and the nonprofit world, has been appointed Director of the Office of Arts & Culture, a division of the City Manager's Office that fosters partnerships and support with arts and cultural organizations.According to a release from Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax, Philippe will begin on December 5. She replaces Benjamin Espino, who has served as interim director since the departure of previous director Jennifer Scripps, who left to work with Downtown Dallas.Philippe has more than 15 years of experience in arts administration,...
Plano: A dynamic, family-oriented place where convenience is key
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Boasting the excitement of constant growth, beautiful new subdivisions, and never-ending things to do in the community, Plano has stirred up quite a scene as a sister city to Dallas proper.Real estate agent Lisa West has seen firsthand the Plano renaissance, having lived in the area for more than 25 years....
French Streets: A touch of Versailles deep in the heart of Texas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---One drive through the French Streets, and you’ll immediately understand why this prestigious Highland Park neighborhood is so beloved.“It’s just objectively beautiful, with endless oak trees, azaleas galore, and beautiful homes in all shapes and sizes — and, of course, the incredibly manicured landscapes that evoke the symmetry and elegance of...
Historic downtown Plano gets its java fix with opening of Lemma Coffee
There's a new coffeeshop in Plano from an experienced hand: Called Lemma Coffee, it's the latest expansion of a what started out as a coffee truck and is now a small but thriving local mini-chain.The shop is in the historic downtown Plano district, in a charming storefront at 1025 E 15th St. that was most recently home to XO Coffee Company.Lemma was founded by Daniel Blum, a former photographer who first started roasting coffee at home in 2017. He has two other locations: Carrollton, which opened in 2019, and Frisco, which followed in 2020. (He also had a mobile station...
Historic East Dallas: An eclectic, storied neighborhood with a friendly rhythm
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Real estate professional Bess Dickson’s greatest passion is helping her clients find the right space “to add beautiful chapters to their story.” Perhaps that’s why she has always been so drawn to Historic East Dallas, as the homes in this neighborhood really do have many tales to tell. “It’s a magnificent collection...
Bluffview: A bucolic hideaway that offers convenience with its beauty
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Named for the rocky bluff overlooking Bachman Creek, Bluffview is known for its heavily treed, hilly topography and mix of architecture styles. Bluffview is bounded by Northwest Highway to the north, Inwood Road to the east, Lovers Lane to the south, and Midway Road to...
Far North Dallas: Where shops, restaurants, and recreation abound
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Though they met and fell in love while living in Maui, Christine and Patrick Burke knew that one day they'd return to Texas to be closer to family. Specifically, Far North Dallas where Christine grew up. After settling back into the Lone Star State in...
