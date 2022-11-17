There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Residential real estate professional Stefany Nau has lived near the M Streets for almost 20 years. She was introduced to the area by her then-boyfriend (who is now her husband). After four weeks of dating, she was sold: “Yes, I fell in love with him — and the neighborhood!”So it’s no...

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO