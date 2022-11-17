ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Report reveals Long Island Sound water quality is poor along the North Shore

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9bC1_0jEx5WJf00

A report by the environmental watchdog group Save the Sound has revealed that pollution is plaguing parts of the Long Island Sound.

Save the Sound has been monitoring water quality in the Long Island Sound for 14 years. The group says eastern parts of the Sound with the most recharge from the Atlantic Ocean are doing well. However, if you head west towards New York City and the bays along the North Shore there are major issues, like in Northport Harbor.

"A big part of the problem right here in the harbor is dissolved oxygen, and for that particular indicator, this is an "F" right here," says Sam Marquand, of Save the Sound.

The group says pollution from older septic systems and storm water runoff is to blame because it allows algae to thrive and kills off marine life.

Fishermen like Ron Ringen Jr. say there used to be clam boats lined up in Northport every day working and now you go out and it's just shells. Ringen says water quality in the bays has diminished, reducing shellfish and fish stocks.

"You got to go farther, you got to risk your life in the rough waters because it's deeper," says Ringen. "It's just a whole bunch of problems. I want to keep doing this, so when you see something so close to you die off it's scary."

Save the Sound says programs in Suffolk that offer financial help to upgrade septic systems are helping, but more still needs to be done to improve water quality.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastendbeacon.com

Barge Arrives In Wainscott for Wind Farm Cable Work

Pictured above: The liftboat Jill |. Ørsted photo. The progress toward the completion of the South Fork Wind Farm reached a milestone this week with the arrival of a lift barge off of Beach Lane in Wainscott, which will be used to drill under the seabed to connect the export cable from the offshore wind farm to an onshore cable.
WAINSCOTT, NY
rooseveltislanddaily.news

How the East River Became So Polluted and Why It Still Is

For centuries, the East River was used as a dumping ground for sewage and industrial waste. As a result, the river is now one of the most polluted bodies of water in the world. Every year, hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage are discharged into the river. The...
94.3 Lite FM

The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City

We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
HARRISON, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022

(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
greatneckrecord.com

Stepping Stones Lighthouse

What is in the future for Great Neck’s historical lighthouse?. The Stepping Stones Lighthouse has been in poor condition and has needed repairs for many years. As an important landmark and part of Great Neck’s history, the restoration of this lighthouse is a concern for many involved parties and residents.
GREAT NECK, NY
CBS New York

Experts explain how to prevent catastrophic flooding on L.I.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- It's been over 10 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of our area, and Nassau County was one of the worst places hit by flooding.Wednesday, the Stony Brook School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences explained how sea gates and cross bay baffles at certain inlets could prevent the South Shore from catastrophic flooding."Whether it's a combination of levees, oyster reefs, elevation of properties, et cetra, you really need an integrated solution to deal with the issue of climate change, as well as the episodic events," Long Island Regional Planning Council Chairman John Cameron said.Researchers say more studies are needed to determine how well sea gates work, as well as how much they would cost.
STONY BROOK, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival

Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westportjournal.com

Saugatuck Provisions: A ‘fresh’ take on an old concept

WESTPORT — Those longing for the days when cuts of meat could be special ordered from a neighborhood butcher, your ship has arrived — and it’s brimming with fresh fish as well as custom-cut meats. Saugatuck Provisions at 580 Riverside Ave. is a curated foods shop, offering...
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy