Report reveals Long Island Sound water quality is poor along the North Shore

A report by the environmental watchdog group Save the Sound has revealed that pollution is plaguing parts of the Long Island Sound.

Save the Sound has been monitoring water quality in the Long Island Sound for 14 years. The group says eastern parts of the Sound with the most recharge from the Atlantic Ocean are doing well. However, if you head west towards New York City and the bays along the North Shore there are major issues, like in Northport Harbor.

"A big part of the problem right here in the harbor is dissolved oxygen, and for that particular indicator, this is an "F" right here," says Sam Marquand, of Save the Sound.

The group says pollution from older septic systems and storm water runoff is to blame because it allows algae to thrive and kills off marine life.

Fishermen like Ron Ringen Jr. say there used to be clam boats lined up in Northport every day working and now you go out and it's just shells. Ringen says water quality in the bays has diminished, reducing shellfish and fish stocks.

"You got to go farther, you got to risk your life in the rough waters because it's deeper," says Ringen. "It's just a whole bunch of problems. I want to keep doing this, so when you see something so close to you die off it's scary."

Save the Sound says programs in Suffolk that offer financial help to upgrade septic systems are helping, but more still needs to be done to improve water quality.