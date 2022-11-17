ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore closing in on 300th homicide for 8th year in a row

*UPDATE* The homicides in this case were first reported as the 300th and 301st in Baltimore this year, but on Monday two previous homicide cases were reclassified and removed from the homicide database by the Baltimore Police Department. Baltimore City is closing in on a grim milestone for the eighth...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police have revised its homicide count to 299

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department has revised its homicide total to 299, officials said Monday. The number was previously 302. Police said they removed two cases from the count because they do not meet the department's criteria for homicides. In the first case, Tyree Moorehead was...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches 300th homicide of 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore has reached 300 homicides for the eighth consecutive year. The Baltimore Police Department said a 34-year-old man was shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 3400 block of Spelman Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches painful familiar milepost, nearing 300 homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s become a painful and familiar milepost for Baltimore. 300 homicides and it's been that way for the better part of the last decade. FOX45 News has heard the suffering that's behind every single digit. “My life has been horrible," said one grieving widow. As...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

300 Homicides More Than Eight Years In A Row

Baltimore is now at 301 homicides so far this year. The 300th victim was shot just about a mile away from the police station on Spelman Road. But, it is important to remember these are not just numbers - these are family members and friends losing their lives.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee murder case delayed as state seeks new prosecutor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The trial date for the squeegee kid accused of killing a motorist this summer has been delayed. Police said 15-year-old Tavon Scott shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds after Reynolds threatened a group of squeegee kids with a bat. Last week, a judge ruled that Scott will be tried as an adult.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate

There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted for rape arrested by U.S. Marshals in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – United States Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted for rape and robbery in Baltimore. Alex Bennett, 27, was captured by the state fugitive task force on Reisterstown Road, where he was arrested without incident this week. After his arrest, he was transferred to the custody of the Baltimore Police Department and processed at the Central Booking Intake Facility. The post Fugitive wanted for rape arrested by U.S. Marshals in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate reports of shots fired in Halethorpe, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers responded to reports of an active assailant in Halethorpe on Saturday, according to authorities.Police say this all started after a report of shots fired along Halethorpe Farms Road around 12:30 p.m. For hours, this area was blocked off--leaving the neighboring community on edge.  County officers set up a media staging area on Hollins Ferry Road but did not make public details on the incident, police said.People who work in the area described to WJZ what they saw. Matthew Duggar works at the liquor store across the street. He says he watched police block off the road and search...
HALETHORPE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police have arrested a man for a 2020 murder

Baltimore police have announced the arrest of Terrance Carter, 34, of Baltimore, for the 2020 killing of Steven Lamont Clark Sr., 60. The killing happened May 22, 2020, and police believe Carter shot and killed Clark following an argument in the 4200 block of Norfolk Avenue, according to the news release.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

AG releases report on deadly shooting involving Baltimore Police Sergeant

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released its report on the deadly police shooting in last year. On November 13, 2021, at 3:09 p.m., Baltimore Police Sergeant David Burch was off-duty at 5711 O’Donnell Street getting a haircut at Bladi Style Barbershop. Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop, retrieved a gun from his front waistband, and shot Rafael Jeffers several times while Sgt. Burch was seated in Mr. Jeffers’ barber chair. After shooting Mr. Jeffers, Mr. Ortega told Sgt. Burch to move and approached Mr. Jeffers with the firearm still in his hand. Sgt. Burch then retrieved his off-duty firearm from the bag he was carrying and shot Mr. Ortega six times. Mr. Ortega and Mr. Jeffers were both taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Sergeant Burch was not injured.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy