BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released its report on the deadly police shooting in last year. On November 13, 2021, at 3:09 p.m., Baltimore Police Sergeant David Burch was off-duty at 5711 O’Donnell Street getting a haircut at Bladi Style Barbershop. Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop, retrieved a gun from his front waistband, and shot Rafael Jeffers several times while Sgt. Burch was seated in Mr. Jeffers’ barber chair. After shooting Mr. Jeffers, Mr. Ortega told Sgt. Burch to move and approached Mr. Jeffers with the firearm still in his hand. Sgt. Burch then retrieved his off-duty firearm from the bag he was carrying and shot Mr. Ortega six times. Mr. Ortega and Mr. Jeffers were both taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Sergeant Burch was not injured.

