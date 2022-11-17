ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best Buy, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares fell 2.6% to $69.00 in pre-market trading.
Earnings Outlook For Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19. Tsakos Energy Navigation bulls will hope to hear the company...
Salesforce To $240? Plus RBC Capital Boosts PT For Autodesk

Jefferies cut the price target on Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $250 to $240. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Salesforce shares fell 1.2% to trade at $146.20 on Monday. Barclays boosted the price target for SAP SE SAP from $106 to $136. SAP shares rose...
Jack In The Box's Earnings Outlook

Jack In The Box JACK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Jack In The Box will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36. Jack In The Box bulls will hope to...
TDCX's Earnings: A Preview

TDCX TDCX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TDCX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. TDCX bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Analyst Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7777, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Analyst Ratings for HashiCorp

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on HashiCorp HCP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts

GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Analyst Ratings for Zymeworks BC

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Zymeworks BC ZYME stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Cardano Will Launch USDA — Its U.S. Dollar-Backed, Regulated Stablecoin — In Early 2023

Emurgo, the official commercial arm and founding entity of the Cardano ADA/USD, recently announced the launching of the first fully fiat, regulatory compliance stablecoin in the Cardano ecosystem. The USDA USDA/USD will be in compliance with regulations thanks to cooperation with an unnamed U.S.-based financial services company that will act...
GrafTech Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In GrafTech To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against GrafTech International Ltd. ("GrafTech" or the "Company") EAF.
