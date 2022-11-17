ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County returns to ‘strongly recommending' masks indoors as COVID cases rise

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RbmD_0jEx4v9V00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to "strongly recommending" that people wear masks in all indoor public settings.

The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

For the past few months, indoor masking has been a matter of personal preference, unless individual businesses or locations chose to require them. The county shifted back to "strongly recommending" indoor mask wearing on Thursday when the local seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 infections rose to 100 per 100,000 residents, up from 86 per 100,000 a week ago. The rate the previous week was 65 per 100,000 residents.

"Now it is strongly recommended that all individuals wear a high- quality mask that fits well in the following settings: in public indoor spaces; when using public transit, including buses, ride-shares, taxis and medical transport; correctional and detention facilities; and homeless and emergency shelters," Davis said.

The increasing case rate mirrored steady rises seen in daily reported case numbers and hospitalizations since the beginning of November.

Davis said the county is currently reporting about 1,500 new cases per day, up from 1,300 per day a week ago and up 52% since Nov. 1. He noted that the reported cases only represent a portion of actual infections occurring in the county, since many residents rely on at-home tests that are not reported to health officials, while many more don't get tested at all.

Average daily COVID-related hospital admissions are averaging 97 per day, up 26% from 77 per day last week, and a 54% jump since Nov. 1, Davis said.

As of Thursday, the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals rose to 648, up from 589 the previous day. Of those patients, 77 were being treated in intensive care, up from 75 a day earlier.

Health officials have said previously that roughly 40% of the patients were actually admitted for COVID-related issues, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but tested positive at the hospital.

Daily reported virus-related deaths remain relatively low, at about eight per day, but Davis said with the increases in case rates and hospitalizations, that number could begin to climb.

Health officials have been warning of a third straight winter surge of COVID-19 cases, noting the increased risk of transmission as people spend more time indoors due to colder weather and the winter holidays. Davis on Thursday also noted the continued threat of new variants emerging that can spread more rapidly from person to person, even those who are vaccinated.

He again urged residents to get vaccinated or receive the latest available booster, which is engineered to combat the current Omicron variants. He also insisted on the safety effects of masks, citing a recent Harvard University study of Massachusetts school districts following the lifting of mask mandates on campuses.

According to Davis, the study found that districts lifting mask mandates had a COVID infection rate of 128 per 1,000 people, while those with masking had a rate of 66 per 1,000.

He urged residents to exercise caution over the Thanksgiving and other winter holidays, particularly while attending large gatherings.

"We are grateful this year to have the tools that allow us to gather with a lot of safety," he said. "It will mean however that all of us likely will need to take some common sense precautions to avoid future disruptions and the spread of illness.

He said that includes being up to date on all vaccinations, including COVID and flu shots,

Thursday's COVID case numbers were not immediately available. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections, giving the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,511,076.

Another nine virus-related fatalities were reported Wednesday, giving the county an overall death toll of 34,081.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 7.1% on Wednesday, up from 5.6% a week ago.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 7

Related
KTLA

3-year-old hospitalized with rare brain swell after contracting COVID-19

A 3-year-old boy from Tarzana is on the mend after being hospitalized for multiple months after contracting COVID-19 and suffering a serious and rare brain swell. CJ Mercado was hospitalized more than two months ago for a severe case of COVID-19. He remains at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center after suffering a rare complication of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

UCLA Professor of Epidemiology discusses tips to prevent spread of illness during holiday season

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials are once again advising residents to wear face coverings indoor. They are not just concerned about rising COVID-19 cases, but also the ongoing flu season and the rise of RSV. Dr. Anne Rimoin, Professor of Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, talked about upcoming holiday […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County grants will help small businesses

The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses. The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit

Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team

Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy