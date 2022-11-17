Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
WHSV
UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mike Hollins, one of five people shot on grounds at the University of Virginia, has been discharged from UVA Health, according to a hospital spokesperson. Hollins’s mother, Brenda, also tweeted the news. Hollins was hospitalized for serious wounds sustained in the shooting November 13 when...
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight house fire in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department said one family is displaced after a house fire on Friday night. In a press release, HFD said they responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Springside Drive, and upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke and flames toward the back of the house.
pagevalleynews.com
Two charged in Shenandoah Memorial Stadium fire
November 19, 1987 — A Shenandoah man and woman were arrested Monday evening in connection with an October fire that destroyed Shenandoah Memorial Stadium, Sheriff E.M. Sedwick said Tuesday morning. Damage estimates were unavailable, but the early morning inferno left the wooden bleachers section, concession stands and clubhouse a...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Craft and Chat for Charity gives back to community
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From blankets, scarves, and hats to jewelry and other pieces of art, the Craft and Chat for Charity group is always looking to create something special to give to those in need. It started about eight years ago. A group in Harrisonburg was meeting to make...
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Region 3D Semifinals – Staunton River at Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — The Christiansburg Blue Demons beat the Staunton River Golden Eagles 28-0 in the VHSL Region 3D semifinals. Christiansburg will play at Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D finals next week.
WHSV
UVA holds memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s memorial service for three football players slain in a Sunday night shooting was held Saturday, November 19. The service honors the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who were killed, and students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, who were wounded.
WHSV
VSP give update on fatal Saturday I-81 and I-64 crash
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update into the investigation of the crash on I-81 and I-64 near Staunton on Saturday. According to a press release, the VSP report that a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, the tractor-trailer allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
cbs19news
VDOT on final stages of two Route 250 projects in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers have already been facing major traffic issues at the new diverging diamond interchange on Richmond Road at Interstate 64. The Virginia Department of Transportation says that is to be expected. According to Lou Hatter, the communication manager for the VDOT Culpeper District, the...
WHSV
The Valley celebrates National Philanthropy Day with awards banquet
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley’s biggest fundraisers celebrated National Philanthropy Day Monday morning at Hotel Madison. The Association of Fundraising Professionals honored the area’s biggest philanthropists at an award ceremony. ”This year we’ll be recognizing six different individuals and celebrating their contributions in the community it’s a...
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia
Most candidates decide to run, raise money, and campaign long for an upcoming election. Even having done all those things far in advance, they still might not win. That's not the story that a 19-year-old write-in candidate did to become the youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia in Rockingham County, Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
All lanes blocked on Interstate 81 near Staunton due to truck crash
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Interstate 81 is closed near Staunton because of an overturned tractor trailer. VDOT officials said the truck is blocking all northbound and southbound lanes at mile marker 221. Crews said around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday they got a call about the overturned tractor trailer. VDOT said...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Culpeper's Christmas Tree Lighting 2022
Culpeper turned out in the blistery Sunday weather to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting and carols. There were even Santa and Mrs. Claus sightings!
cbs19news
Boar's Head kicks off Winter Wander
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the sun went down, the Christmas lights came on. Boar's Head resort hosted their opening night for Winter Wander after a great turnout last year. “Nearly 40 thousand people attended last year, and we’re expecting over 60 thousand through the gates this year,” said...
