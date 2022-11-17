ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Poised to quit Council to run for mayor, Gym moves to undo residency rule for city hires

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQg1F_0jEx4Y2u00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym delivered what sounded like a farewell speech on Thursday, though she stopped short of actually resigning. She is expected to resign from Council soon to run for mayor.

Gym spoke for 12 minutes, thanking virtually every member of Council staff right down to the sign-language interpreters.

“I want to say how much it’s meant to be a part of this particular body. Together we have seen seismic changes and challenges nationally and internationally met through this City Council even just in my six years and 11 months,” she said.

Afterward, Gym was coy. “It was a Thanksgiving speech,” she said. “It was expressing thanks.”

But Council President Darrell Clarke wasn’t buying it.

“Everybody knows there’s a likelihood that the councilwoman is going to resign to run for mayor. If that wasn’t an announcement, I don’t know what else is,” Clarke said.

Neither was her colleague Cindy Bass .

“Listen, I got about a dozen texts asking ‘What’s going on?’ And so, while it didn’t go all the way — we certainly will have to wait for it — look, we’re picking up what you’re putting down,” Bass said.

This is becoming almost routine. So far, four Council members and the city controller have resigned to join the city’s mayoral race. Philadelphia’s Home Rule Charter requires city officials to resign from their current posts before beginning to campaign for new elected offices.

The speech came immediately after Gym introduced a bill that seems headed for trouble if she is not around to shepherd it through.

The legislation would undo a rule that applicants for city jobs must live in Philadelphia for a full year before they can be hired . Gym’s proposal would restore the old requirement, giving new civil service employees six months to move into the city after being hired, meaning they can come from outside of the city.

It sets up a showdown between Gym and Clarke, who championed the strict residency requirement in 2020. The Council president could block the legislation by declining to refer it to committee, or he could delay it until after Gym’s presumed resignation.

The current residency requirement was passed as part of a package of reforms after the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the murder of George Floyd, and it was seen as a way of diversifying the city workforce, especially the Police Department.

Gym has said the reversal is necessary to widen the recruitment pool. In the last two years, municipal workers have left in droves as the COVID-19 pandemic forced major shifts in the labor market.

The city has about 4,000 vacancies, nearly 15% of the workforce, Gym said. And with hiring slowed down, the pre-hiring residency requirement was creating staff shortages all over city government and impeding basic city services and public safety, she said.

Clarke said there is no shortage of Philadelphia residents to fill those vacancies, citing city data that there are 20,000 resident applications.

“I don’t want those individuals competing with people that don’t live here to try to get gainful employment with a good city of Philadelphia job,” Clarke said.

He suggested politics may be driving the bill, especially given Gym’s speech.

Comments / 8

Tom Garbo
3d ago

I'm an old fart Archie Bunker but would like to see a women like her elected mayor and hopefully a woman president but not the joke vice president we now are stuck with. City will be better once deer in the headlights soda tax boy Jimmy is out along with DA & worst police commissioner ever witch outlaw.

Reply
3
Mr. Maz
3d ago

Let’s not forget these clowns from city council, who have done nothing about the crime here in Philly, now want the mayor’s job? Gym is like a housewife of Atalanta, she keeps spending taxpayer money like there’s no tomorrow. Extremely liberal with no common sense.

Reply
3
Julie Williams
3d ago

The city has implemented and then rolled back this "RULE" too many times over the years for first respinders. Just settle on an acceptable radius that applicants must reside within and be done with it already. USE COMMON SENSE IF YOU HAVE ANY

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aroundambler.com

Ambler Councilmember Frank DeRousi announces resignation from office

As AroundAmbler.com reported, on the agenda for the November 15th meeting of Ambler’s Borough Council was an announcement that Councilmember Frank DeRuosi (Ward 3) (D) intended to resign from office. DeRousi made the announcement during the meeting but did not offer an explanation. The resignation is effective at the conclusion of the December 20th meeting.
AMBLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

State House Committee Of Managers Named For Krasner Impeachment Trial

(Harrisburg, Pa.) The Speaker of the Pa House Bryan Cutler has named a committee of managers in the impeachment trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. House Resolution 240 officially impeached Krasner, and it will now proceed to the Pennsylvania Senate for an impeachment trial which could result in his removal from office.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thedp.com

Philadelphia approves Powelton Village as a historic district

Philadelphia approved Powelton Village — located in West Philadelphia around Drexel University’s campus — as a historic district, protecting its buildings from demolition. Powelton Village, which is the largest area given that designation since 2003, has recently seen demand from Drexel for more off-campus student housing. Now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Funeral arrangements announced for former Wilmington Councilwoman

Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Chase Center, City Council announced this weekend. Gray's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. November 30th at Saint Ann's Catholic Church at 2013 Gilpin Avenue.
WILMINGTON, DE
newsnationnow.com

Philadelphia DA’s impeachment not answer to crime: State rep.

(NewsNation) — A rise in crime nationwide is causing numerous district attorneys across the country, including Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner, to have their methods questioned and, in some cases, bringing about impeachment proceedings. While Pennsylvania state Rep. Jordan Harris acknowledges that crime remains a serious problem across the country,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pahomepage.com

Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision

Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision. Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special …. Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision. Plane Crash Victims One Year Later. Plane Crash Victims One Year Later. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

AG Shapiro announces charges against Philadelphia man for orchestrating the forgery of signatures on election nomination petitions in municipal primary races

PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this arrest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Mayor’s race heats up; Philly welcomes bus-trippers; Can AI help stop SEPTA shootings? | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. With one election over, the next ramps up. In addition to real estate mogul and former councilmember Allan Domb and grocery magnate Jeff Brown officially declaring for Philly mayor, two new names popped up last week: progressive leader and Councilmember Helen Gym, who gave a swan song speech during what is likely to be her last session, and Rep. Amen Brown, a Philly Democrat whose recent campaign received funding from Pa.’s richest man, pro-charter school billionaire Jeff Yass. [BP x 2/Inquirer$ x 2/BP 2021]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy