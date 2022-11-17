ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

3 Mistakes to avoid with your Thanksgiving turkey

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s just one item, but if you get the turkey wrong on Thanksgiving, it doesn’t matter what else happens, right?. Let’s make things easy. Turkey for dummies. It could have been a book back in the day. These next three things help to dummy-proof your turkey cooking and they come right from the experts at Butterball.
Money expert shares ways to shop smart for Black Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While Thanksgiving is just around the corner, Black Friday is also almost here!. Shopping for your favorite items at a discounted price is something many don't take for granted. But what if you knew other ways to save more money on Black Friday? Money expert Ja'Net Adams on ways to shop smart.
Frying a turkey? The three things you need to know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all seen the fire department demonstrations and watched the turkey fryer explode in flames. While the demos are cool to watch, no one wants that to happen on their Thanksgiving day. The three things you need to keep in mind when frying a turkey will...
The Planking Traveler

Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season

In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
11 people without a home after fire on Timlic Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on Timlic Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage from a lamp. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
Oatmeal: It can be healthy, but not if you eat it this way...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the cooler mornings of fall and winter approaching, what better way to start the day than with a hot and nutritious breakfast? Oatmeal has been a favorite for years, and as Consumer Reports explains, it’s also one of the quickest, healthiest breakfasts you can make at home or on the go.
The Daily South

Why You Need To Take A Trip To Apex, North Carolina, This Holiday Season

A historic downtown, vintage train station, and lots and lots of Christmas lights—what else could you need for a magical holiday escape? When it comes to small-town Christmas charm, Apex, North Carolina, has all its bases covered. Founded in the 1860s, Apex is considered one of the most intact turn-of-the-century railroad towns in the area. Located just 20 minutes west of Raleigh, the town of just over 60,000 is filled to the brim with Yuletide spirit. From a legendary single-family-home light display to a town-wide Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, and plenty of seasonal shopping, here’s why you should visit Apex this holiday season.
Browns Summit church prepares Turkey giveaway

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Monticello United Church of Christ in Browns Summit is hosting its Turkey giveaway called Feeding Families at Thanksgiving starting November 19. A bag of food will be available for the first 150 people who arrive while supplies last. The bag includes a turkey, stuffing mix,...
LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad

We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
