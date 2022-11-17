Read full article on original website
WFMY NEWS2
3 Mistakes to avoid with your Thanksgiving turkey
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s just one item, but if you get the turkey wrong on Thanksgiving, it doesn’t matter what else happens, right?. Let’s make things easy. Turkey for dummies. It could have been a book back in the day. These next three things help to dummy-proof your turkey cooking and they come right from the experts at Butterball.
Money expert shares ways to shop smart for Black Friday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — While Thanksgiving is just around the corner, Black Friday is also almost here!. Shopping for your favorite items at a discounted price is something many don't take for granted. But what if you knew other ways to save more money on Black Friday? Money expert Ja'Net Adams on ways to shop smart.
WXII 12
Whole Man Ministries gives away food to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Thanksgiving approaches, one church made a difference in the triad Saturday. In Winston-Salem, Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina gave away 350 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to the community. The event took place at the church parking lot on Old Lexington Road. "We don't want nobody...
Frying a turkey? The three things you need to know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all seen the fire department demonstrations and watched the turkey fryer explode in flames. While the demos are cool to watch, no one wants that to happen on their Thanksgiving day. The three things you need to keep in mind when frying a turkey will...
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season
In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
cbs17
Durham group helps feed hundreds of families with Thanksgiving grocery giveaway
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the dark and cold temperatures, volunteers stepped outside Friday night to make sure people won’t go hungry this Thanksgiving. “I wanted to contribute positivity and hope to what everybody was going through,” said Katina Parker of Durham. Parker said she found others...
My 2 Cents: The best and worst Thanksgiving side dishes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ya know truth be told, Thanksgiving dinner is truly about the sides. The bird is great and all but what we really want is those carb-o-licious side dishes. So, I found a list of the most popular sides on Thrillist.com. Here's what they had to say.
11 people without a home after fire on Timlic Avenue
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on Timlic Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage from a lamp. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
Oatmeal: It can be healthy, but not if you eat it this way...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the cooler mornings of fall and winter approaching, what better way to start the day than with a hot and nutritious breakfast? Oatmeal has been a favorite for years, and as Consumer Reports explains, it’s also one of the quickest, healthiest breakfasts you can make at home or on the go.
The Daily South
Why You Need To Take A Trip To Apex, North Carolina, This Holiday Season
A historic downtown, vintage train station, and lots and lots of Christmas lights—what else could you need for a magical holiday escape? When it comes to small-town Christmas charm, Apex, North Carolina, has all its bases covered. Founded in the 1860s, Apex is considered one of the most intact turn-of-the-century railroad towns in the area. Located just 20 minutes west of Raleigh, the town of just over 60,000 is filled to the brim with Yuletide spirit. From a legendary single-family-home light display to a town-wide Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, and plenty of seasonal shopping, here’s why you should visit Apex this holiday season.
Ways to give this holiday season: Salvation Army of Greensboro aiming to give this Christmas
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season is a time of giving and a time of joy. There are many ways to give back in the Triad, including through the Salvation Army of Greensboro. Captain Chris Raymer, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greensboro shared ways to give back...
Browns Summit church prepares Turkey giveaway
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Monticello United Church of Christ in Browns Summit is hosting its Turkey giveaway called Feeding Families at Thanksgiving starting November 19. A bag of food will be available for the first 150 people who arrive while supplies last. The bag includes a turkey, stuffing mix,...
LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad
We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
Morning temperatures to reach below freezing ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This evening, temperatures fall below freezing once the sun sets. Overnight temperatures fall into the low 20s with clear skies and light winds. Our coldest morning since mid-March is expected Monday morning. Many, especially in cities, will see temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Those outside of cities could […]
WXII 12
'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
raleighcw.com
Mexican ice cream and popsicle shop Vida Dulce opens third location in Clayton
Four years ago the first Vida Dolce ice cream and popsicle shop opened in Cary. Owners, cousins Daniel Torres and Carlos Torres, had so much success with their traditional Mexican offerings that they were able to expand to Knightdale two years ago. Now a third location will open this Sunday in Clayton.
Triad woman stuck with leaky pipes and short $2,500 after bathroom upgrades: 2 Wants to Know
MADISON, N.C. — Rhonda Lemons was looking to renovate part of her home. One of the areas she wanted to modernize was the bathroom in the main bedroom. Lemons hired a company and sent a contractor to start the remodel. Lemons had worked with the company before and everything was great, however, this time things didn’t go as well.
‘Loving’ dog finds forever home in North Carolina after heartfelt plea
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A long-time shelter resident has finally found himself a new home after a heartfelt plea from the people who cared for him. On Wednesday, Burlington Animal Services posted about Chino. Sweet, loving Chino had been at the shelter for a long time – a year at one shelter and then two […]
Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
Missing bracelet found: A mother was devastated after losing the ashes of her baby
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons mother lost something very special to her heart last Tuesday and now she is more than grateful it's back with her. Monday, Morgan Clodfelter was reunited with a trinket that has a significant meaning to her. It holds a portion of her baby's ashes...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
