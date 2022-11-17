Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Intense two-alarm house fire in White Marsh leaves 1 dead
WHITE MARSH, MD—A woman died on Sunday in an intense, two-alarm townhouse fire in the White Marsh area. Crews were dispatched at around 3:45 a.m. to the unit block of Wolf Trap Court(21236) for a report of a dwelling fire involving a middle-of-group townhome. The first-arriving engine found the townhome fully involved with fire.
Nottingham MD
Nottingham MD
Overnight crash knocks out traffic lights in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the White Marsh area overnight. The crash was reported at around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of White Marsh Boulevard and Honeygo Boulevard. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that three vehicles were involved in the accident, one of which...
Nottingham MD
Wbaltv.com
Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Two of the businesses are located in the Belvedere neighborhood, including Mario's Original Pizza and Pasta and across the street at Pizza Mart. Two other businesses were hit in the 6300 block of York Road, including Five Guys...
Police investigate reports of shots fired in Halethorpe, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers responded to reports of an active assailant in Halethorpe on Saturday, according to authorities.Police say this all started after a report of shots fired along Halethorpe Farms Road around 12:30 p.m. For hours, this area was blocked off--leaving the neighboring community on edge. County officers set up a media staging area on Hollins Ferry Road but did not make public details on the incident, police said.People who work in the area described to WJZ what they saw. Matthew Duggar works at the liquor store across the street. He says he watched police block off the road and search...
73-year-old man pistol-whipped, carjacked in downtown Ocean City
Five teens - including a 14-year-old from Baltimore County and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City - are accused in a crime spree
Wbaltv.com
Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said.
78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.
Man killed by gunfire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city were sent to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.This is the second deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Mill Hill neighborhood within the past six weeks.In October, a 53-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, which runs parallel to St. Benedict Street.He died from his injuries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.In that case, detectives were able to track down the suspected shooter, police said.They arrested 35-year-old Travis Rogers several days later and charged him with first- and second-degree murder along with firearms-related offenses, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting on St. Benedict Street should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
wnav.com
Five Vehicle Crash Kills Annapolitan and Puts a Driver in the Jennifer Road Lockup
A deadly five-vehicle crash killed a 68-year-old Annapolis man named Brian Mahaney, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, that collided, according to State Troopers, with a 2009 Honda Accord that was allegedly driving the wrong way on I97, at Route 32. State police say that a total of five vehicles...
mocoshow.com
Collision Injures Six (4 Adults, 2 Children); Shuts Down Brink Rd in Germantown on Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Brink Rd and Leaman Ln. in North Germantown a little before 9pm on Friday night, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. According to Piringer, one person was trapped inside the car upon...
New York man killed by passing car while trying to assist fellow driver on I-95 in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a New York man in White Marsh on Saturday, according to authorities.The deadly crash happened on I-95 South around 7:20 a.m., police said.That's when Maryland State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the roadway, according to authorities.When officers arrived at the crash site, they found a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder of the interstate, police said.Joseph Russell Thomas, 52, had been wearing a fluorescent vest and attempting to assist another truck driver with connecting a tractor-trailer to a truck when a 2007 BMW 328i crossed the solid white line and struck him, according to authorities.The BMW struck the tractor-trailer too, police said.An ambulance took Thomas to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.Authorities shut down a portion of I-95 South for about three hours following the deadly crash, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
Playground Burned Down In Prince George's County
A playground has burned down in Prince George's County, authorities say. The playground, located in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive in Greenbelt, began sometime in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Greenbelt Police Department. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023
JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
