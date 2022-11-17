ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Most DeSantis-backed school board candidates in FL won in the 2022 elections

By Danielle J. Brown
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
Classroom. Credit: Getty Images

Overall, 25 of 30 school board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 came out as winners, pushing a conservative and controversial agenda for Florida’s public school system, according to preliminary local election results.

But whether those candidates will make a difference in the overall climate of the system is not yet clear.

DeSantis made waves by endorsing local school board races over the summer, which was generally unprecedented given that school board members campaign in non-partisan races.

And the governor campaigned to get his endorsed candidates elected. That included financial contributions, social media posts about the races, and speeches at campaign rallies, the Phoenix previously reported.

DeSantis’s Democratic opponent, former U.S. House Rep. Charlie Crist, endorsed seven of his own local school board candidates. Some of those candidates had already won or lost in the August primaries.

As of the Nov. 8 election, here are the winners from either DeSantis or Crist:

/In District 2 of Indian River County, DeSantis’ endorsed candidate and incumbent school board member Jacqueline Rosario beat  Crist’s candidate, Cindy Gibbs.

/Debbie Jordan won in District 4 in the Lee County School District, which was an endorsement from Crist.

/Also in Lee County, in District 1, DeSantis backed Sam Fisher, an attorney and small business owner, according to his campaign website.

/In Hendry County, DeSantis-backed Stephanie Busin, an incumbent in the District 4 race. That race was close but the supervisor of elections in Hendry said it did not constitute a recount.

/In Manatee County, Cindy Spray won in the District 2 race. She was backed by DeSantis.

/In Pasco County, Al Hernandez won in District 1. He is a Cuban immigrant who arrived in the U.S. as a teenager, according to his campaign website. He was backed by DeSantis.

/In Volusia County, incumbent Jamie Haynes won in the District 1 race. She was backed by DeSantis.

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

