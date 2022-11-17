ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Related
Popculture

Meghan Markle Makes Big Request of Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle reportedly has a major idea for her next guest on her Archetypes podcast. As Marie Claire noted, Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast. While this would be by far the biggest "get" for the podcast, Markle has already featured high-profile names on her latest project including Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton.
netflixjunkie.com

Is Loneliness the Reason Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Planning for a Third Child?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have created their small world in their Montecito home in California. The royal couple have two children: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie was born in the United Kingdom on May 06, 2019, and he will be celebrating his fourth birthday on the same day as King Charles III’s coronation ceremony next year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
HOLAUSA

New photo of Meghan Markle released on Election Day

Meghan Markle has cast her ballot in the 2022 midterm elections! Archewell shared a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex on Election Day. The mom of two, wearing an Archewell baseball cap and a blue jacket over a beige sweater, was pictured sporting an “I Voted” sticker as she smiled for the camera.
The List

Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'

Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
In Style

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title

After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
The Independent

Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage

Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US. The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy