King Charles III to Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Kids of Royal Titles over Memoir ‘Spare’ and Netflix Documentary?
Problems have not seemed to end for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they signed the $100 million Netflix deal. The couple left the Royal Family in January 2020. In September 2020, they signed a $100 million deal with the streaming giant. A few months later, their interview with Oprah came out.
Meghan Markle Makes Big Request of Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle reportedly has a major idea for her next guest on her Archetypes podcast. As Marie Claire noted, Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast. While this would be by far the biggest "get" for the podcast, Markle has already featured high-profile names on her latest project including Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims
According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, who is also Prince William's godmother, previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with a three-word warning.
Is Loneliness the Reason Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Planning for a Third Child?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have created their small world in their Montecito home in California. The royal couple have two children: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie was born in the United Kingdom on May 06, 2019, and he will be celebrating his fourth birthday on the same day as King Charles III’s coronation ceremony next year.
Meghan Markle news: Meg reveals she is ‘43% Nigerian’ as she slams ‘angry black women’ stereotype in new podcast
MEGHAN Markle has revealed she is "43% Nigerian" as she tackled stereotypes facing black women in her latest podcast. During the latest episode of Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle was joined by comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe in discussing stereotypes faced by black women on a daily basis in the entertainment industry.
Prince Harry Would Be 'Absolutely Devastated' If King Charles Decides To Cut Inactive Royals From Counsellors Of State Position
Though Prince Harry is no longer a senior member of the royal family, he will be upset if his father, King Charles, decides to cut inactive royals such as himself and Prince Andrew from the Counsellors of State position. Article continues below advertisement. According to British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, the...
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book
King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland makes surprise appearance on podcast: ‘Hey, mommy!’
Meghan Markle reveals how Prince Harry helped her at her ‘worst point’. The Duchess of Sussex had a surprise guest during the latest episode of her podcast: her mother, Doria Ragland. In a new episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes – titled “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom” –...
New photo of Meghan Markle released on Election Day
Meghan Markle has cast her ballot in the 2022 midterm elections! Archewell shared a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex on Election Day. The mom of two, wearing an Archewell baseball cap and a blue jacket over a beige sweater, was pictured sporting an “I Voted” sticker as she smiled for the camera.
The second highest-ranking British royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle also claimed to experience racism
Meghan MarkleAttribution: M Doucette Production; CC-BY-3.0 Emma Thynn is currently the second highest-ranking British Royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Thynn is not exactly a royal but she is an aristocrat and a part of the British nobility.
Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'
Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title
After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage
Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US. The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
King Charles Reportedly Told Prince William of the Queen’s Death Hours Before Telling Prince Harry
Prince Harry was told that his grandmother died hours after Prince William was. Is it due to the strained relationship he has with his father, King Charles?
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
