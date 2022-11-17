ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Antelope Valley Press

LA County grants will help small businesses

The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses. The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Newsom signs order to help LA County recover from Route Fire

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday to help Los Angeles County address the impact of the Route Fire, which erupted on Aug. 31 near Castaic and burned more than 5,000 acres over the next several days. The proclamation directs state government assist...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Applications open for Long Beach guaranteed income program

The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases

Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
coloradoboulevard.net

Rent Control Projected To Pass in Pasadena

The vote count on Measure H, a Charter Amendment providing rent control to the City of Pasadena, is currently at 24,931 yes to 21,049 no. The 2022 rent control campaign was fueled by the Pasadena Tenants Union along with dozens of community groups, unions, and hundreds of local volunteers. Measure H faced down incredible opposition from some of the largest corporate landlords in the country– notably the California Apartment Association and the National and California Associations of Realtors. The opposition spent approximately $450,000 against the grassroots measure, which itself raised a respectable campaign budget of $350,000 from foundations and unions plus $79,000 in donations from around 700 individuals.
PASADENA, CA
easyreadernews.com

ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts

The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
sac.media

Los Angeles County recommends indoor masking

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending that people wear masks while indoors as the county sees an increase in COVID-19 cases. While there is currently no official mask mandate, the public is urged to mask up as the holiday season approaches. The department also urges that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Shelters to open in areas where freezing temps are forecast

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With freezing temperatures forecast this week for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and the Mount Wilson area, authorities planned to open winter shelters for people without permanent housing. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens were forecast through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Public Safety Power Shutoffs Considered During Red Flag Warning In Santa Clarita Valley

On Friday, Southern California Edison (SCE) tweeted that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) would be considered for certain California communities, including Santa Clarita, during an ongoing red flag warning. On Friday, the National Weather Service, (NWS) upgraded the fire watch to a red flag warning resulting in the chance of PSPS threats, said Rich Thompson, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

2,200 new COVID cases logged in LA County, with 8 more deaths

Los Angeles County continued reporting inflated numbers of COVID-19 cases Friday, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday, Nov. 18, gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098. According to state figures, there were 666 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, up from 648 on Thursday. Of those patients, 74 were being treated in intensive care, down from 77 the previous day.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

