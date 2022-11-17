Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom Signs Order To Help Recovery Effort From Route Fire
In an effort to help L.A. County recover from the damages of the Route Fire that broke out in Castaic in August, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday. The proclamation directs the California state government to assist local L.A. County authorities with the recovery effort and directs the California Department of ...
LA County grants will help small businesses
The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses. The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County...
Newsom signs order to help LA County recover from Route Fire
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday to help Los Angeles County address the impact of the Route Fire, which erupted on Aug. 31 near Castaic and burned more than 5,000 acres over the next several days. The proclamation directs state government assist...
Medi-Cal Mayhem: Health Net, Other Firms Seek to Overturn Molina Healthcare Medi-Cal Contracts
Woodland Hills-based health plan Health Net of California Inc. and several other health plans in the state are waging a battle to overturn this summer’s preliminary award of huge Medi-Cal contracts to Long Beach-based Molina Healthcare and a handful of other health care payers. Molina was the biggest winner...
Applications open for Long Beach guaranteed income program
The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
LA County gasoline price drops to lowest amount since Sept. 8
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since Oct. 22 Saturday, dropping 4.1 cents to $5.351, its lowest amount since Sept. 8. The average price has dropped 42 times in 45 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
No more water, power shutoffs by LADWP for low-income LA residents who can't pay utility bills
LOS ANGELES - Low-income residents in Los Angeles who are unable to pay their utility bills will no longer have to worry about having their water or electricity shut off as a result. A new motion adopted Nov. 8 by the Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners now...
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases
Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
Newsom signs executive order Saturday to help communities impacted by Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Newsom’s press office says that Newsom has signed an executive order on Saturday to help communities that were impacted by the Mosquito Fire. “The executive order expedites debris removal and cleanup of hazardous waste resulting from the Mosquito Fire,” Newsom’s press office said.
Rent Control Projected To Pass in Pasadena
The vote count on Measure H, a Charter Amendment providing rent control to the City of Pasadena, is currently at 24,931 yes to 21,049 no. The 2022 rent control campaign was fueled by the Pasadena Tenants Union along with dozens of community groups, unions, and hundreds of local volunteers. Measure H faced down incredible opposition from some of the largest corporate landlords in the country– notably the California Apartment Association and the National and California Associations of Realtors. The opposition spent approximately $450,000 against the grassroots measure, which itself raised a respectable campaign budget of $350,000 from foundations and unions plus $79,000 in donations from around 700 individuals.
County Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 332,550 ballots remain to be counted
Christy Smith concedes to Mike Garcia in 27th Congressional District race. Thursday’s post-election results showed no significant changes in local elections as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election. But, with 332,550 ballots remaining to be counted, the race...
Prepare for increased passenger traffic at LGB this week, officials warn
On average, flights are expected to be at 80% capacity—some as high as 97%—compared to an average of 70% during the same period last year. The post Prepare for increased passenger traffic at LGB this week, officials warn appeared first on Long Beach Post.
ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts
The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
Los Angeles County recommends indoor masking
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending that people wear masks while indoors as the county sees an increase in COVID-19 cases. While there is currently no official mask mandate, the public is urged to mask up as the holiday season approaches. The department also urges that...
Shelters to open in areas where freezing temps are forecast
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With freezing temperatures forecast this week for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and the Mount Wilson area, authorities planned to open winter shelters for people without permanent housing. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens were forecast through...
LA's Project Roomkey Program Has Housed More Than 4,800 People, Officials Say
Project Roomkey, a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic, has provided permanent housing to more than 4,800 people since it began in 2020, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced. The program is ramping down, with 286 people remaining in two remaining sites -- the Grand Hotel...
Public Safety Power Shutoffs Considered During Red Flag Warning In Santa Clarita Valley
On Friday, Southern California Edison (SCE) tweeted that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) would be considered for certain California communities, including Santa Clarita, during an ongoing red flag warning. On Friday, the National Weather Service, (NWS) upgraded the fire watch to a red flag warning resulting in the chance of PSPS threats, said Rich Thompson, ...
2,200 new COVID cases logged in LA County, with 8 more deaths
Los Angeles County continued reporting inflated numbers of COVID-19 cases Friday, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday, Nov. 18, gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098. According to state figures, there were 666 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, up from 648 on Thursday. Of those patients, 74 were being treated in intensive care, down from 77 the previous day.
