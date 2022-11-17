ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

5-star freshmen headline Elon’s women’s tennis

Freshmen Madison Cordisco (left) and Helen Sarikulaya (right) high five during a doubles match at the Jimmy Powell Invitational on Oct. 30. Elon University’s women’s tennis team has a lot to look forward to in the spring. Freshmen Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikulaya, both five-star recruits according to The Tennis Recruiting Network, are two of the highest ranked players the program has ever seen. Their skill translated fast, as they posted a combined 14-2 record in singles and 5-1 playing doubles together.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University football selected to FCS playoffs

For the first time since 2018, the Elon University football team will compete in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, as the Phoenix earned one of 13 at-large bids for the 24-team field on Sunday. Elon will travel to face the Furman University Paladins on Nov. 26 in Greenville, South Carolina....
ELON, NC
Technician Online

NC State football wins homecoming game against Wake Forest

On Nov 5, after a concerning start from the Demon Deacons, the Wolfpack pulled out a win against Wake Forest with a final score of 30-21. Video by Shaun Deardorff. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University men’s basketball comes up short against NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Elon University men’s basketball team traveled to PNC Arena to take on North Carolina State in its first road game of the season on Saturday. The Phoenix battled for two halves but eventually fell 74-63. Head coach Billy Taylor said playing against an Atlantic Coastal Conference opponent was a good challenge for the team.
ELON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Gardner-Webb beats North Carolina A&T for Big South title

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Narii Gaither and Jayden Brown each had two touchdown runs and Gardner-Webb beat North Carolina A&T 38-17 on Saturday in a battle between the Big South Conference's top teams and regular season title. Highlights from NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb (6-5, 5-0) has won the...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says

The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams

Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
MEBANE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: The love between siblings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I love to see the most in my house is how much my younger two kids look up to the older twins. My third son Tyler and his sister Drew absolutely worship the twins. You see the twins are from my first marriage and they are 20 years old and in college while my wife and I have 12-year-old Tyler and 9-year-old Drew.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

$27 million program bringing affordable housing to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — A new program is bringing hundreds of affordable houses to Greensboro. Marcus Thomas, Senior Program Officer for Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, said the plan for the project is meant to help people have a chance to afford rent and live comfortably, even with the rising costs of rent nationwide. Thomas […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Parking Rates At PTI Airport Are Going Up

If you like flying in and out of Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) and you like to drive your car there and park – well, soon you’ll be paying more to do so. The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority – the seven-member board that runs the airport – is expected to unanimously vote to approve the price increases at the board’s December meeting.
GREENSBORO, NC

