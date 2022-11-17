Read full article on original website
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
5-star freshmen headline Elon’s women’s tennis
Freshmen Madison Cordisco (left) and Helen Sarikulaya (right) high five during a doubles match at the Jimmy Powell Invitational on Oct. 30. Elon University’s women’s tennis team has a lot to look forward to in the spring. Freshmen Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikulaya, both five-star recruits according to The Tennis Recruiting Network, are two of the highest ranked players the program has ever seen. Their skill translated fast, as they posted a combined 14-2 record in singles and 5-1 playing doubles together.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University football selected to FCS playoffs
For the first time since 2018, the Elon University football team will compete in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, as the Phoenix earned one of 13 at-large bids for the 24-team field on Sunday. Elon will travel to face the Furman University Paladins on Nov. 26 in Greenville, South Carolina....
breezejmu.org
Dukes’ poor shooting does no favors vs. overpowering No. 1 Tar Heels, drop first of season, 80-64
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bounce, bounce, trickle and out. It happened on the first nine 2-pointers the Dukes attempted until the 7:54 mark of the first half, and many more times throughout the next 32 minutes of Sunday’s game versus No. 1 North Carolina. Redshirt senior guard Vado...
Technician Online
NC State football wins homecoming game against Wake Forest
On Nov 5, after a concerning start from the Demon Deacons, the Wolfpack pulled out a win against Wake Forest with a final score of 30-21. Video by Shaun Deardorff. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University men’s basketball comes up short against NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Elon University men’s basketball team traveled to PNC Arena to take on North Carolina State in its first road game of the season on Saturday. The Phoenix battled for two halves but eventually fell 74-63. Head coach Billy Taylor said playing against an Atlantic Coastal Conference opponent was a good challenge for the team.
wfmynews2.com
Gardner-Webb beats North Carolina A&T for Big South title
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Narii Gaither and Jayden Brown each had two touchdown runs and Gardner-Webb beat North Carolina A&T 38-17 on Saturday in a battle between the Big South Conference's top teams and regular season title. Highlights from NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb (6-5, 5-0) has won the...
247Sports
UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says
The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
netsdaily.com
Long Island Nets win second straight over Greensboro Swarm, this time led by RaiQuan Gray
Greensboro, North Carolina, may be Long Island Nets coach Ronnie Burrell’s favorite city. After going 0-4 in his debut season as a head coach, Long Island wen to Greensboro for a weekend back-to-back and came away with two wins over the local Swarm, the Hornets affiliate. After Jordan Bowden,...
A 'dream start' propels Millbrook past Southern Alamance: HSOT Postgame
HighSchoolOT's Kyle Morton said Millbrook's fast start at the beginning of the game was key to the Wildcats' quick win over Southern Alamance, lifting Millbrook to the fourth round for the first time in school history.
alamancenews.com
Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams
Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
Play of the Night, from Independence vs. Grimsley
(WGHP) — This week’s play of the night comes from the Independence vs. Grimsley game.
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
My 2 Cents: The love between siblings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I love to see the most in my house is how much my younger two kids look up to the older twins. My third son Tyler and his sister Drew absolutely worship the twins. You see the twins are from my first marriage and they are 20 years old and in college while my wife and I have 12-year-old Tyler and 9-year-old Drew.
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America, and inflation is making the problem even worse. That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the […]
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
$27 million program bringing affordable housing to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — A new program is bringing hundreds of affordable houses to Greensboro. Marcus Thomas, Senior Program Officer for Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, said the plan for the project is meant to help people have a chance to afford rent and live comfortably, even with the rising costs of rent nationwide. Thomas […]
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Sheriff, Register of Deeds And Elections Director Get Giant Raises
If you were worried that Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers wouldn’t be able to continue to afford his habit of buying flashy cowboy hats and silk vests, worry no more. Rogers will have plenty of money to buy those hats, purple vests and anything else he wants. Likewise for...
rhinotimes.com
Parking Rates At PTI Airport Are Going Up
If you like flying in and out of Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) and you like to drive your car there and park – well, soon you’ll be paying more to do so. The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority – the seven-member board that runs the airport – is expected to unanimously vote to approve the price increases at the board’s December meeting.
