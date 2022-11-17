ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Robert Clary, ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ star, concentration camp survivor, dead at 96

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4iH0_0jEx1nEI00

LOS ANGELES — Robert Clary, a survivor of Nazi concentration camps who later played Cpl. Louis LeBeau, the feisty French prisoner of war in the 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” died Wednesday. He was 96.

Clary died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, his granddaughter, Kim Wright, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Robert’s passing is incredibly sad,” Clary’s former manager, David Martin, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “He retired from acting a number of years ago and so there was no reason to continue our 20-plus years-long managerial relationship. Robert was an amazing gentleman and incredibly talented, not just as an actor but also a performer and a gifted painter.”

“Hogan’s Heroes,” in which Allied soldiers in a POW camp outwitted their German army captors with espionage schemes during World War II, aired on television from 1965 to 1971.

Clary played LeBeau, a witty cook who would distract Sgt. Schultz (John Banner) to “see nothing” with tempting pastries and dinner delicacies while his colleagues sabotaged German facilities near Stalag 13. Clary would hide in small spaces, had a good relationship with the camp’s guard dogs, and used his culinary abilities to keep Col. Wilhelm Klink (Werner Klemperer) from losing his command.

Clary was the last surviving original star of the sitcom that included Bob Crane, Richard Dawson, Larry Hovis and Ivan Dixon as the prisoners. Klemperer and Banner were European Jews who fled Nazi persecution before the war, according to The Associated Press.

Clary was born Robert Max Widerman in Paris on March 1, 1926, the youngest of 14 children in a strict Orthodox Jewish family, according to The Hollywood Reporter. When he was 16, he and his family were sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Nazis.

“My mother said the most remarkable thing,” Clary told The Hollywood Reporter in late 2015. “She said, ‘Behave.’ She probably knew me as a brat. She said, ‘Behave. Do what they tell you to do.’”

Clary’s parents were murdered in the gas chamber that day, according to the entertainment news outlet.

At Buchenwald, Clary sang with an accordionist every other Sunday to an audience of SS soldiers. He was incarcerated for 31 months and was the only member of his family to survive, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He never let those horrors defeat him,” his niece, Brenda Hancock, told the AP. “He never let them take the joy out of his life. He tried to spread that joy to others through his singing and his dancing and his painting.”

Clary remained publicly silent about his wartime experience until 1980, according to the news organization. That was when Clary said he was provoked to speak out by those who denied or diminished Nazi Germany’s effort to exterminate Jews.

A documentary about Clary’s childhood and years of horror at Nazi hands, “Robert Clary, A5714: A Memoir of Liberation,” was released in 1985. The forearms of concentration camp prisoners were tattooed with identification numbers, with A5714 as Clary’s lifelong mark.

“For 36 years I kept these experiences during the war locked up inside myself,” Clary once said. “But those who are attempting to deny the Holocaust, my suffering and the suffering of millions of others have forced me to speak out.”

It seemed incongruous that a Holocaust survivor would star in a comedy about Nazi prisoner-of-war camps, but Clary said there was a difference.

“I had to explain that (”Hogan’s Heroes”) was about prisoners of war in a stalag, not a concentration camp, and although I did not want to diminish what soldiers went through during their internments, it was like night and day from what people endured in concentration camps,” Clary wrote in his 2001 memoir, “From the Holocaust to Hogan’s Heroes: The Autobiography of Robert Clary.”

Clary began his career as a nightclub singer and appeared on stage in musicals including “Irma La Douce” and “Cabaret,” the AP reported. After “Hogan’s Heroes,” Clary worked on soap operas including “The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” according to IMDb.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deadline

Jim Thorpe Film On Fast Track; Tracey Deer Directs Script By ‘Emancipation’s William N. Collage & Help From Collective Of Native American Tribes

EXCLUSIVE: Thorpe, a drama about the formative years of Native American Olympic track and field Gold Medalist Jim Thorpe, is on a fast track, just in time for Native American Heritage Month. Director Tracey Deer will direct a script whose latest draft is by William N. Collage (Emancipation). Pic is based on Jim Thorpe: World’s Greatest Athlete, a book by Robert Wheeler, who is exec producer and has provided underlying materials. The film also has the support and participation of the Thorpe family. Thorpe will focus on Thorpe’s time at Carlisle Industrial Indian School, which became the model for government...
LOUISIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

New this week: Lizzo, 'Criminal Minds' and 'The Woman King'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — When the Mars Rover Opportunity, nicknamed Oppy, launched in 2003, it was only supposed to last 90 sols (or Mars days). But 15 years later it was still out there exploring. The documentary "Good Night Oppy," coming to Prime Video on Wednesday, tells the story of not just Oppy and its counterpart Spirit, but the scientists and engineers who cared for the robots and their discoveries on Mars. With shades of some of cinema's most lovable robots, from WALL-E to R2-D2, "Good Night Oppy," directed by Ryan White, is a sentimental and inspiring and a great film to watch with the family over the holiday.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy