numberfire.com
Tre Mann (back) questionable for Thunder Monday
The Oklahoma City Thunder listed point guard Tre Mann (back) as questionable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Mann has a chance to play tonight after missing the Thunder's last three games with a back injury. He is averaging 25.8 minutes per game when healthy this season. Mann...
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) questionable versus Pelicans Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney could see extensive work tonight with the Warriors' top veterans sitting, but it looks like he's dealing with a hand contusion. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Our...
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 11/21/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Malik Monk ejected for Kings Sunday after second technical foul
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk has been ejected Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Monk picked up his second technical foul early in the fourth quarter and was subsequently ejected. Expect more work for Terence Davis in the veteran's stead. Before exiting, Monk had 8 points, 3...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) sitting for Warriors Monday
Klay Thompson (injury management) will not play in the Golden State Warriors' Monday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Thompson will join Steph Curry and Draymond Green on the bench tonight as the Warriors' top three veterans sit out the second leg of the team's back-to-back. Thompson is averaging...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) out for Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid suffered a sprained foot in Saturday's game, and is now likely to miss at least the next two games for the Sixers. The star is averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Isaiah Joe (knee) now questionable Monday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday against the New York Knicks. Joe was initially ruled out for a third straight game. He's normally just a fringe part of the Thunder's rotation. Joe is averaging 6.1 minutes and 6.4 FanDuel points per...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hand) will play Sunday for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson was originally listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, then he was upgraded to questionable. Now, despite his right hand sprain, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis is still dealing with lower back tightness, and as a result, the team has listed him on the injury report. However, as the probable tag suggests, he should be fine to play regardless.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Luka Doncic (rest) on Friday, Josh Green to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (rest) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Doncic will make his 14th start this season after the Mavericks' superstar missed one game for rest purposes. In 36.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 56.9 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.0...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) questionable for Cavs Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers listed Kevin Love (thumb fracture) as questionable for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love was unable to play in yesterday's game, but has a chance to suit up tonight in the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back. The veteran big man has been an important part of the Cavs' rotation throughout this season, but has only made one start.
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable Monday
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) was given a questionable tag for the Miami Heat's Monday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dedmon was able to play through his plantar fasciiatis in yesterday's contest, but it's possible the team holds him out tonight in the second leg of their back-to-back. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Caris LeVert (ankle) out versus Atlanta Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled out Caris LeVert (ankle sprain) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. LeVert was able to play just 14 minutes before suffering an ankle sprain in Sunday's game against the Miami Heat, and will sit out tonight's game as he rests his injury. LeVert started the first 14 games of the season for Cleveland, but came in off the bench in his last 2.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (illness) active and starting on Friday, Caris LeVert to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, Allen is back on the court on Friday night. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Allen to score 34.2 FanDuel points. Allen's projection includes 13.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) out again for Heat Monday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) will not play in Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Herro is still recovering from the ankle sprain he suffered earlier this month, and hasn't played since November 4th. His absence has opened up a big role for Max Strus, who is averaging 36 minutes per game without Herro in the lineup.
