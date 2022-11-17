Read full article on original website
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett laments a 'lack of importance' in practice on forcing turnovers
DETROIT — Of the many negative statistics from the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, one might get slightly overlooked: Cleveland's defense didn't force any turnovers. In truth, though, it might be among the most important stats of all, as the team's current turnover margin of...
NBA
Kevin Love Status Update
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s home game versus Miami after sustaining an injury to his right thumb in the third quarter of last night’s win over Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a hairline fracture. Love will receive treatment and continue to be evaluated on a daily basis. His status will be updated as appropriate.
numberfire.com
Tre Mann (back) questionable for Thunder Monday
The Oklahoma City Thunder listed point guard Tre Mann (back) as questionable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Mann has a chance to play tonight after missing the Thunder's last three games with a back injury. He is averaging 25.8 minutes per game when healthy this season. Mann...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) questionable versus Pelicans Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney could see extensive work tonight with the Warriors' top veterans sitting, but it looks like he's dealing with a hand contusion. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Our...
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Isaiah Joe (knee) now questionable Monday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday against the New York Knicks. Joe was initially ruled out for a third straight game. He's normally just a fringe part of the Thunder's rotation. Joe is averaging 6.1 minutes and 6.4 FanDuel points per...
Darius Garland leads Cleveland Cavaliers to rout of reeling Miami Heat
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat on Sunday night. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Caris LeVert (ankle) out versus Atlanta Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled out Caris LeVert (ankle sprain) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. LeVert was able to play just 14 minutes before suffering an ankle sprain in Sunday's game against the Miami Heat, and will sit out tonight's game as he rests his injury. LeVert started the first 14 games of the season for Cleveland, but came in off the bench in his last 2.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hand) will play Sunday for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson was originally listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, then he was upgraded to questionable. Now, despite his right hand sprain, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
Black Self-Taught Chef Gets Taste of Success Landing Cleveland Cavaliers and Browns Players As Regular Customers
This Black chef in Akron, Ohio, is cooking up a long list of celebrity clients. Dion Millender turned his passion for cooking into a successful business after word spread, prompting the former principal of Firestone High School, Ken Jones, to sample the crispy egg rolls he prepared for his working family class.
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
New York's Cam Reddish (groin) questionable on Sunday
New York Knicks small forward Cam Reddish (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Reddish's availability is unknown after New York's forward was forced to leave on Friday after 25 minutes with groin soreness. Expect Evan Fournier and Quintin Grimes to see more minutes if Reddish is out.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Heat list Gabe Vincent (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game versus Cleveland
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Vincent's status is currently in the air after Miami's guard sat out on Friday with a knee injury. Expect Max Strus to play more minutes on Sunday if Vincent is out. Vincent's current...
