Miami Marlins part ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner after 15 seasons

For the first time in 15 MLB seasons, Miami Marlins fans won’t hear Glenn Geffner’s voice on their radio dial in 2023.

The Marlins officially parted ways with the longtime radio announcer on Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson .

Geffner, who grew up in South Florida, joined the Marlins in 2007 after spending five years calling Boston Red Sox games, including their 2007 World Series victory. While he spent a large portion of his time with Miami as the No. 2 radio play-by-play voice behind Dave Van Horne, he often worked alongside him as an analyst until Van Horne retired before the 2022 season . Geffner took over all play-by-play duties on WINZ-940 last season.

However, according to Jackson, the Marlins would like to have a radio voice that is “more conversation” and “with less of an emphasis on statistics,” which was a focus of Geffner’s. While they have not announced a replacement, Jackson says the Marlins like fill-in radio host Kyle Sielaff and that he is a strong candidate to replace Geffner.

Geffner took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news with his followers as well in a lengthy thread.

“I was informed today the Marlins will not be renewing my contract for the 2023 season,” Geffner said in a lengthy thread on Twitter. “Through a lot of ups and downs, it has been an honor and a privilege to call games for my hometown team over the last 15 seasons.

“Devoted to my team and the craft, I gave everything I had every single night I went on the air, and I hope that was apparent to our devoted listeners.

“So I’m a free agent for the first time in a long time. I look forward to continuing to teach at FAU, but I will also be looking for other opportunities, both inside and outside the world of sports. I hope those of you who know me and my skills — developed over 32 years in broadcasting, public relations, and journalism — will keep me in mind if you know of anything for which I may be a fit.”

Geffner also implied there might be more to the story, saying he’ll have “a lot more to say about some things when the time is right.”

It’s been a tumultuous time of turnover in the world of Marlins broadcasters. Geffner is now the third person to part ways with the team in the last 13 months, joining Van Horne and television analyst Todd Hollandsworth, whose contract was not renewed by Bally Sports Florida in 2021 .

