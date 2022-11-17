ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Marlins part ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner after 15 seasons

By Sean Keeley
Awful Announcing
Awful Announcing
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwDW5_0jEx1UPN00

For the first time in 15 MLB seasons, Miami Marlins fans won’t hear Glenn Geffner’s voice on their radio dial in 2023.

The Marlins officially parted ways with the longtime radio announcer on Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson .

Geffner, who grew up in South Florida, joined the Marlins in 2007 after spending five years calling Boston Red Sox games, including their 2007 World Series victory. While he spent a large portion of his time with Miami as the No. 2 radio play-by-play voice behind Dave Van Horne, he often worked alongside him as an analyst until Van Horne retired before the 2022 season . Geffner took over all play-by-play duties on WINZ-940 last season.

However, according to Jackson, the Marlins would like to have a radio voice that is “more conversation” and “with less of an emphasis on statistics,” which was a focus of Geffner’s. While they have not announced a replacement, Jackson says the Marlins like fill-in radio host Kyle Sielaff and that he is a strong candidate to replace Geffner.

Geffner took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news with his followers as well in a lengthy thread.

“I was informed today the Marlins will not be renewing my contract for the 2023 season,” Geffner said in a lengthy thread on Twitter. “Through a lot of ups and downs, it has been an honor and a privilege to call games for my hometown team over the last 15 seasons.

“Devoted to my team and the craft, I gave everything I had every single night I went on the air, and I hope that was apparent to our devoted listeners.

“So I’m a free agent for the first time in a long time. I look forward to continuing to teach at FAU, but I will also be looking for other opportunities, both inside and outside the world of sports. I hope those of you who know me and my skills — developed over 32 years in broadcasting, public relations, and journalism — will keep me in mind if you know of anything for which I may be a fit.”

Geffner also implied there might be more to the story, saying he’ll have “a lot more to say about some things when the time is right.”

It’s been a tumultuous time of turnover in the world of Marlins broadcasters. Geffner is now the third person to part ways with the team in the last 13 months, joining Van Horne and television analyst Todd Hollandsworth, whose contract was not renewed by Bally Sports Florida in 2021 .

[ Miami Herald , Glenn Geffner , Image via Broadcaster Hour ]

The post Miami Marlins part ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner after 15 seasons appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner

The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner,  (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Scorebook Live

Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

Falcons' Pitts on injured reserve with ailing right knee

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was placed on injured reserve on Monday with an ailing right knee. Coach Arthur Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will need surgery. He will miss at least the next four games. ”(General manager) Terry (Fontenot) and I will talk through the next 48 hours, and until we get confirmation from the full set of medical opinions and until everybody’s on the same page, then we’ll decide if we need to make a move or not,” Smith said. Pitts was hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears. He caught an 18-yard pass over the middle and was hit low by Eddie Jackson. He stayed down on the field for a few seconds before walking off the field under his own power.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Metrorail extension could take you to Hard Rock Stadium soon

Hard Rock Stadium could become a lot less congested before and after games if a new northern corridor Metrorail project extends into Dade County. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County released to the media that they have approved development on on plan to extend the Metrorail into Dade County. The rail could take riders to Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins Chris Grier will need to be very creative in 2023 FA

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins will have 26 impending free agents as the off-season approaches but there are players under contract that won’t be back. Miami will have to decide which veteran players currently under contract will continue after the season. Some of that money will be used to keep as many of the 26 impending free agents as they can or at least want to.
Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing

10
Followers
45
Post
856
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

 https://awfulannouncing.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy