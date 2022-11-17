Read full article on original website
Acting generations come together for awkward family drama Sam & Kate
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are two of the most notable actors to ever appear in films, with each winning at least one Academy Award alongside multiple other Oscar nominations. Each has a child – Dustin’s son Jake Hoffman and Spacek’s daughter Schuyler Fisk – who has followed in their parent’s footsteps in the acting profession, although neither has achieved similar success despite respectable careers.The new film Sam & Kate brings together the two generations in an ill-fated attempt at capitalizing on show biz legacies. Sam (Jake Hoffman) has come back home to live with and take care of his...
Jane Seymour reunites with ‘Dr. Quinn’ costar in new movie
Jane Seymour’s love interest in her latest movie “A Christmas Spark” is a very familiar face. She stars alongside Joe Lando, her former costar, in the ’90s hit “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.” “It really required someone I had great chemistry with and they couldn’t think of anyone better than Joe,” she explained to Sam Rubin […]
Irish misery makes for grand entertainment in The Banshees of Inisherin
The influence of Ireland on the modern movie landscape is undeniable, whether it’s actors like Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, Saoirse Ronan, Brendan Gleeson, and Cillian Murphy, or directors like Jim Sheridan, Martin McDonagh, and Neil Jordan. But movies made about Ireland are in relatively short supply, and even when they do pop up, they tend to be heavy dramas. McDonagh, who has hopped back and forth across the Atlantic in his career, returns to his ancestral home with The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites McDonagh with his In Bruges stars. Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) live on the fictional Irish island...
Personal and powerful The Inspection details experience of being gay in the military
The history of movies about gay people in the military, much like the real-world history, is a checkered one. If they happen at all, they’re either small-budget independent films or international features, both of which are typically under-the-radar for mainstream moviegoers. Movies about basic training, on the other hand, have a long history, including Private Benjamin, Biloxi Blues, and Full Metal Jacket. Writer/director Elegance Bratton has combined the two to tell a version of his own story in The Inspection. In the film, Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) is 25 years old and living in a homeless shelter in Trenton, New Jersey...
