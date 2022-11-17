We’re Obsessed With Sydney Sweeney’s Metallic Silver Eyeliner

Shop these products to achieve a similar look as the ‘GQ’ Men of the Year Award honoree.

Sydney Sweeney attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Ian West/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney channeled her inner robot, a subtle nod to her upcoming fantasy film role, for the GQ Men of the Year Awards. She stunned in a LaQuan Smith custom black dress featuring an asymmetric long-sleeved turtleneck, armored bandeau and a trailing black cape. The metal bodice part of the dress was arguably the coolest, and Sweeney elevated the whole look with a matching silver graphic eyeliner wing.

“Thank you @britishgq for such a wonderful night :),” Sweeney captioned her post of the unique look. “It was a pinch me moment to be recognized among such a talented group ♥️✨👾”

Sweeney is set to star in Sony Pictures’ Barbarella reboot of the Jean-Claude Forest sci-fi comic book series that turned into a 1968 cult-classic film starring Jane Fonda.

“I’m really excited to serve all the fits,” Sweeney told ET Online . “But also, just it’s such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella . So, I’m excited for everyone to see it.”

The Emmy-nominated actress was one of GQ ’s eight cover stars this year and was honored at the event hosted in London’s Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park.

“Pottery painting is only one entry in Sweeney’s long and unexpected list of talents,” Olivia Pym wrote . “She restores vintage cars. She is trained in mixed martial arts. She has her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. At high school she spent her time juggling an exhausting number of sports–including golf, softball, football, skiing and dirt biking–with the robotics team and an academic club called, genuinely, Math Is Cool. It almost goes without saying that Sydney Sweeney was also class valedictorian.”

Sweeney’s Nov. 16 look was styled by Molly Dickinson and her trend-setting glam was done by Mellissa Hernandez , who wrote “liner with a twist” on a closeup post of the actress.

The 25-year-old’s light brown hair was styled into a neat up-do, with some face framing pieces left loose by hairstylist Glen Coco .

Here are a few products that can help you achieve a similar metallic liner moment.

