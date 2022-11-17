Alex Morgan Looks Stunning in Blue for Date Night

The soccer star rocked a blue wrap dress at the USWNT Players’ Ball event.

Alex Morgan at the USWNT’s Players’ Ball. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Alex Morgan is a striker and team captain for San Diego Wave FC, and she looked striking on a recent date night out with her hubby, Servando Carrasco.

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star stunned in a cobalt blue wrap mini-dress by Redemption, delicate heels by Ukranian footwear brand, Kachorovska, and jewelry by Sydney Evan, Bondeye Jewelry and Kendra Scott.

The two enjoyed a night out on the town at the U.S. women’s national team Players’ Ball in New York City earlier this week, celebrating the organization’s collective bargaining agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for equal pay. Morgan was at the helm of the fight for pay equity and part of the gender discrimination lawsuit filed in 2019, which reached a $24 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit earlier this year.

Earlier this week the three-time Olympian became the 13th USWNT player (and 27th player of all time) to reach 200 international caps.

Morgan and Carrasco have been married since 2014 and share a daughter, Charlie, 2. Speaking with MSNBC this summer, Morgan shared the qualities she hopes her daughter will grow to admire the most about her:

“I hope she admires my drive and my ambition in life. And my competitiveness—although sometimes that gets the best and the worst of me,” Morgan told MSNBC . “And I hope that she just admires the fact that I'm a working mom and that I want her to be able to do anything that she wants. I hope that she feels supported and loved in that way.”

