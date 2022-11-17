Read full article on original website
Related
Starbucks pressured to keep toilets open to public by restroom nonprofit: 'Let the people go!'
A nonprofit advocating for accessible public restrooms has called on Starbucks to keep its restrooms open to the public after CEO Howard Schultz suggested they might close them.
COVID-19 scammers who fled to Montenegro while awaiting sentencing extradited back to US: Report
Two people convicted of stealing $18 million from COVID-19 relief funds were reportedly extradited back to the U.S. from Montenegro on Thursday.
Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk
A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.
Flashback: Bill Clinton hung with Bankman-Fried at $3K Bahamas shindig, called for 'do no harm' regulations
Before FTX went bankrupt, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried lost his fortune, he moderated a panel with former President Bill Clinton calling for "do no harm" regulations on crypto.
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to over 11 years in prison
A federal judge sentenced disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to more than eleven years in prison for defrauding investors.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was also prolific donor to Republicans: 'I have a duty'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sent a significant amount of money to Republican candidates ahead of the midterm election in addition to the millions of dollars he donated to Democrats.
CEO accused of instigating FTX collapse details Sam Bankman-Fried's ‘lies’ and ‘straw that broke camel's back’
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discusses the latest news from the historic collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and its impact on his company.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated thousands to House committee members who will investigate him
The House Financial Services Committee is aiming to question FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried despite members receiving more than $300,000 in donations from the firm.
Facebook to remove religious and political views, 'interested in' information from profiles
Facebook is removing a handful of fields from its users' profiles in what the social media giant says is intended make the platform easier to use.
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried penthouse sale listing was a fake: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's palatial $40 million Bahamas penthouse was listed for sale, but the listing was fake, according to a report.
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
US farmer worried Biden's policies put industry in jeopardy
FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports live from a struggling New Jersey grain and vegetable farm to discuss the impact of the Biden administration's policies.
Bill Clinton silent on Bahamas event with disgraced crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried months before collapse
President Clinton has remained silent on his involvement in a paid retreat alongside disgraced crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried just months before FTX's collapse.
White House press secretary says 'baseless lawsuits' won't stop student loan handout
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Friday press conference that "baseless lawsuits" won't stop Biden's student loan handout program.
Josh Hawley fires warning shot to top Biden admin regulators over FTX collapse: 'Provide all correspondence'
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a member of the Judiciary Committee, demanded relevant information and correspondence related to FTX from top Biden administration officials.
Man allegedly pulls gun on Wendy's employee after not getting sauce with his meal
Wendy's employees called the police after a customer brandished a firearm after not receiving sauce with his meal last week. The man was using a stolen firearm, police say.
Musk lifts Twitter bans for Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and Babylon Bee, says 'no' to Alex Jones
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Friday that the platform is reinstating the accounts of Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and the Babylon Bee, but not the account of Alex Jones.
Bruce Springsteen speaks out on backlash over sky-high ticket prices amid the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco
Bruce Springsteen addressed the blowback he faced after using Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model to sell tickets for his upcoming tour amid the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco.
Fallen FTX boss spent lavishly in Bahamas while allegedly misusing customer funds
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a massive amount of money in his year in the Bahamas — before his crypto empire collapsed and declared bankruptcy earlier this month.
Amazon CEO says layoffs will continue in 2023
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees in a memo made public on Thursday that layoffs will continue in 2023, writing that the economy is in a "challenging spot" and the e-commerce giant has "hired rapidly" in recent years. "Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there...
Fox Business
New York, NY
22K+
Followers
960
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0