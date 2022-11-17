ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

The area's first solely dedicated craft cidery just opened in Norwood

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
A new taproom just opened in Norwood , but this spot isn't like the other breweries around Cincinnati — it's dedicated solely to hard ciders.

Northwood Cider Co. — located at 2075 Mills Ave. across the street from Norwood's Victory Park — is the first sole cidery in the Queen City, and it just celebrated its grand opening weekend.

Northwood came to fruition after Darrin Wilson, Key Yan and Joe and Rohan Klare met in Cincinnati and shared a passion for local businesses, according to the cidery's website.

The cidery was "created around the idea that great relationships are what builds community."

And the company said, its mission is to build a community over a glass of hard cider.

Northwood's taproom is open six days a week from Tuesday through Sunday.

They currently have six different ciders on top, including:

  • 1903 — Dry
  • Sarah's — Semi-Sweet
  • Sandbar — Citrus Semi-Sweet - Grapefruit, lime and orange
  • HLA — Dry - Cherry Raz
  • Becky — Semi-Dry - Pumpkin Spice
  • Harvest — Dry - Warm Mulled

On Thursday, Northwood also announced its newest cider on tap, Highlands. Highlands is a dry-hopped cider with notes of citrus fruits.

Other than its ciders, Northwood offers some light snacks for guests, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own takeout.

If you're interested in visiting Northwood Cider Co., here are their current hours:

  • Tuesday through Thursday: 5-11 p.m.
  • Friday: 4-11 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon-8 p.m.

