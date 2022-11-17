ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity

Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Advocate to immigrants impacted by apt. explosion: Pursuing aid won't impact citizenship

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — An impossible situation has been made more difficult for some families affected by this week's condominium explosion in Gaithersburg. An advocate tells 7News that a number of immigrant families reached out to her with confusion over a federal immigration law that could disqualify people from residency or citizenship if they accessed certain public assistance programs.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WWLP

A Thanksgiving tradition in Washington D.C.

It's that time of year again. The time of year when one lucky turkey gets a pardon from President Joe Biden. In 1963 Former President John F. Kennedy began the tradition of pardoning a turkey, now two turkey from Monroe, North Carolina are getting their chance to be pardoned.
MONROE, NC
Stephanie Leguichard

DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport

Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

PHOTOS: Luckiest turkeys in town! National Thanksgiving birds arrive in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — The National Thanksgiving Turkeys arrived in Washington, D.C. on Saturday following a trek to the nation's capital from North Carolina. At 1 p.m. Sunday, the National Turkey Federation (NTF) held a press conference at the Willard InterContinental to welcome the birds, whose names are officially Chocolate and Chip.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Major Washington Commanders legal decision announced

An ongoing lawsuit involving the Washington Commanders reached a critical point Friday. Maryland’s Attorney General’s office announced Friday that the city and team have reached a settlement. The Commanders were “accused of failing to return security deposits to ticketholders,” wrote WJZ CBS Baltimore’s Twitter account. The Maryland Attorney General's office announced Friday it has reached a Read more... The post Major Washington Commanders legal decision announced appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund

“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
dcpolicycenter.org

D.C. school enrollment hits 15-year high, mayor says | Washington Post

On November 14, 2022, the D.C. Policy Center’s report, Declining births and lower demand: Charting the future of public school enrollment in D.C., was cited by the Washington Post:. The figure represents an increase of almost 3 percent from last school year, or about 2,600 more students, according to...
WASHINGTON, DC
cnsmaryland.org

Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia

An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
MARYLAND STATE

