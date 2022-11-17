Read full article on original website
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
WJLA
Turkeypalooza! Washington Nationals Philanthropies to give out 800 turkeys to DMV families
WASHINGTON (7News) — Washington Nationals Philanthropies, the official charitable arm of the Washington Nationals, will host its biggest Thanksgiving food distribution Monday at Nationals Park. Officials said 800 turkeys are ready to be given out during Turkeypalooza. They are partnering with BetMGM, the annual event which is now in...
Washington Examiner
Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity
Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
WJLA
Advocate to immigrants impacted by apt. explosion: Pursuing aid won't impact citizenship
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — An impossible situation has been made more difficult for some families affected by this week's condominium explosion in Gaithersburg. An advocate tells 7News that a number of immigrant families reached out to her with confusion over a federal immigration law that could disqualify people from residency or citizenship if they accessed certain public assistance programs.
A Thanksgiving tradition in Washington D.C.
It's that time of year again. The time of year when one lucky turkey gets a pardon from President Joe Biden. In 1963 Former President John F. Kennedy began the tradition of pardoning a turkey, now two turkey from Monroe, North Carolina are getting their chance to be pardoned.
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport
Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
Maryland congressman introduces bill to reimburse victims of stolen SNAP benefits
MARYLAND, USA — With over $1 million worth of federal dollars stolen in Maryland this year, a congressman is stepping in to make sure victims of this form of fraud receive relief. Many people across the state who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as food...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Luckiest turkeys in town! National Thanksgiving birds arrive in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The National Thanksgiving Turkeys arrived in Washington, D.C. on Saturday following a trek to the nation's capital from North Carolina. At 1 p.m. Sunday, the National Turkey Federation (NTF) held a press conference at the Willard InterContinental to welcome the birds, whose names are officially Chocolate and Chip.
Major Washington Commanders legal decision announced
An ongoing lawsuit involving the Washington Commanders reached a critical point Friday. Maryland’s Attorney General’s office announced Friday that the city and team have reached a settlement. The Commanders were “accused of failing to return security deposits to ticketholders,” wrote WJZ CBS Baltimore’s Twitter account. The Maryland Attorney General's office announced Friday it has reached a Read more... The post Major Washington Commanders legal decision announced appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgetown Voice
Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund
“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
WTOP
Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever
Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area. In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
NBC Washington
DC Vigil Honors Lives Lost to Transphobic Violence on Heels of Colorado Shooting
People gathered in Washington, D.C., Sunday to lend their support to the LGBTQ+ community, initially for a Transgender Day of Remembrance event, but also to honor the lives lost when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado. At Freedom Plaza, dozens shared powerful messages as they took...
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
WJLA
Safeway Feast of Sharing returns to DC to give away thousands of Thanksgiving meals
WASHINGTON (7News) — Safeway Feast of Sharing is returning to Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, Safeway, Events DC and community partners will hold the event in person for the first time since 2019. 7News will be in attendance. Each year the organization gives a Thanksgiving meal to thousands of D.C....
WUSA
At least 128 children have been victimized by gun violence this year in the DMV
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above, 'What's being done to address kids and crime in DC' first aired November 10, 2022. Yet another week has passed where gunfire has altered the lives of youth in the D.C. region. On Thursday, someone shot a teenager on a Metrobus in...
dcpolicycenter.org
D.C. school enrollment hits 15-year high, mayor says | Washington Post
On November 14, 2022, the D.C. Policy Center’s report, Declining births and lower demand: Charting the future of public school enrollment in D.C., was cited by the Washington Post:. The figure represents an increase of almost 3 percent from last school year, or about 2,600 more students, according to...
hstoday.us
Former Washington, D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Found Guilty of Using Excessive Force
A jury in the District of Columbia has found former D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Andra Vance, 48, guilty of a civil rights violation for his unlawful beating of an unarmed transit rider with a metal baton without legal justification on Feb. 16, 2018. In 2019, a federal grand jury...
dcnewsnow.com
Nonprofit donates to Prince George’s County youth shelter in need
Promise Place, an at-risk youth shelter in Prince George’s County, got a big donation from the nonprofit group Together We Can. Nonprofit donates to Prince George’s County youth …. Promise Place, an at-risk youth shelter in Prince George’s County, got a big donation from the nonprofit group Together...
cnsmaryland.org
Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia
An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
