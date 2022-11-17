ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Republican candidates have spent $190.9 million more than Democrats

By Kalyn Stralow
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, center, stands next to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, during a news conference. AP Photo/Eric Gay

In Texas, state-level candidates have spent $488.7 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 29, 2022. Democratic candidates have spent $146.1 million and Republican candidates have spent $337 million.

Top 10 Democratic candidates, by expenditures (1/1/2021 – 10/29/2022)

In the 2022 election cycle, 684 state-level Democrats have filed campaign finance reports with the Texas Ethics Commission. Here are the 10 Democratic candidates who have spent the most.

RankDemocratic CandidateTotal spent

1.Beto O’Rourke$70,108,690.06

2.John Whitmire$8,368,553.94

3.Morgan LaMantia$5,772,304.07

4.Michael Collier$4,935,294.81

5.Rochelle Garza$3,398,021.63

6.Jay Kleberg$3,309,259.47

7.Joe S Jaworski$1,873,117.72

8.Chuy Hinojosa$1,115,448.96

9.Judith Zaffirini$1,111,843.20

10.Richard Pena Raymond$1,002,241.89

Top 10 Republican candidates, by expenditures (1/1/2021 – 10/29/2022)

During the same time period, 750 Republicans have filed campaign finance reports with the California Secretary of State. These are the 10 Republican candidates with the highest reported expenditures for the 2022 election cycle so far.

RankRepublican CandidateTotal spent

1.Greg Abbott$141,326,022.77

2.Dan Patrick$24,416,309.39

3.Donald Huffines$20,148,810.78

4.Ken Paxton$15,701,394.30

5.George P Bush$9,997,762.92

6.Glenn Hegar$7,272,686.15

7.Eva Guzman$6,350,149.38

8.Dade Phelan$6,207,521.58

9.Dawn Buckingham$4,539,400.94

10.David Middleton II$2,443,309.31

In some states, officeholders may make expenditures from their campaign accounts when they are not up for election. Those expenditures are included in candidate campaign finance numbers.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Texas candidate PACs submitted to the Texas Ethics Commission. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

StateReport NameDue Date

TX2021 Annual Lobbying1/10/2022

TX2022 Jan Semiannual1/18/2022

TX2022 Pre-Primary (30 Days)1/31/2022

TX2022 Pre-Primary (8 Days)2/22/2022

TX2022 Mar Lobbying4/10/2022

TX2022 Primary Runoff5/16/2022

TX2022 June Lobbying7/10/2022

TX2022 Jul Semiannual7/15/2022

TX2022 Pre-General (30 Days)10/11/2022

TX2022 Sept Lobbying10/10/2022

TX2022 Pre-General (8 Days)10/31/2022

TX2022 Dec Lobbying1/10/2023

TX2022 Semiannual Data1/17/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 2

The Center Square

Nevada U.S. Senator introduces cannabis banking legislation

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, introduced the Fair Access for Cannabis Small Business Act Thursday, which would ensure cannabis small businesses operating legally within their states can access Small Business Administration (SBA) services. The SBA currently bars cannabis companies from its programs and loans, regardless of state law, because cannabis remains federally illegal. Marijuana is classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Schedule I controlled substance. ...
NEVADA STATE
