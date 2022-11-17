The HEROES Act of 2003 is an implausible vehicle for a nationwide debt cancellation plan, and a careful examination of the act’s text reveals no clear congressional intent to authorize such a sweeping plan. Biden himself had previously expressed doubts multiple times since being elected, about a president’s authority to write checks from taxpayers to student borrowers. The illegality of Biden’s student debt “forgiveness” was no secret to anyone with a working knowledge of the Constitution. Biden’s admissions suggests it’s no secret to him either. Biden declared that COVID-19 provides a legal basis for wiping out millions of people's student loan debt, but now, if the pandemics “over,” as Biden has acknowledged, doesn’t that mean Biden’s Education Department can no longer use it as a “national emergency” to justify its power grab? Even if the HEROES Act could be legally stretched to include Covid related student debt handouts, Biden has rendered his own agency’s legal argument null.
