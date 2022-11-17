Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL woman becomes first-time homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity has helped a mother of six to officially become a first-time homeowner, and WINK News was there when they raised the walls for her new home. Janeisha Owens, a mother of six, works full-time and couldn’t afford to rent or own property in Southwest Florida until she found Habitat for Humanity.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral family helped by community after losing home to fire
This week the word “thankful” has a new meaning for one family after losing their home to a fire right after Hurricane Ian. The Mizen family lost everything they owned in that fire, and the father was severely burned, but with the help of their church community, they were not left homeless.
Kiwanis hold beachside Thanksgiving party
Saturday, the group organized a beach Thanksgiving party, where the public could gather together for some fun.
WINKNEWS.com
103-year-old Naples woman gets birthday wish: a photo with firefighters
It was a dream come true for one birthday girl. Josephine Markell turns 103 next week and her only birthday wish was to have her picture taken with firefighters for her Christmas card. So as a surprise, the North Collier Fire Department decided to take pictures with her. “We wanted...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s also collecting items for the community
In light of the devastation that Hurricane Ian left behind in Southwest Florida, the Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s is transitioning into a community event. The goal is to support the community by collecting items for seniors while also providing information and programs that can help families during such a difficult time.
northernpublicradio.org
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more
1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
North Port man in need of a kidney
A North Port man says a kidney donation for the holidays could help him reach this goal. Find out more about how you can help.
NBC 2
Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
Pine Island benefit concert happening today
The Rebuild Pine Island Concert Benefit is happening today from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Fine Swine Field
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
Florida is a magnet for retirees — not just for those who can afford exclusive gated communities, but also for those on fixed incomes. Now, many face a wrenching reality: rebuilding is not an option.
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
usf.edu
Southwest Florida groups are promoting Thanksgiving meal giveaways for Ian recovery
Some charitable groups in Southwest Florida are getting donations for Thanksgiving meal giveaways in the middle of recovery from Hurricane Ian devastation. Some see it as a way to take joy in the holiday, while others dealing with severe damage or destruction from Ian say they're having trouble getting into a holiday mood.
WINKNEWS.com
The Cottages of Paradise Point on Fort Myers Beach reduced to an empty lot after Ian
The Cottages of Paradise Point have been on Fort Myers Beach for over 20 years, and now they’ve been demolished after Hurricane Ian. A site once filled with cottages transformed into a desolate empty lot after Hurricane Ian. Dennis and Lisa Greenspon told WINK News it would be too...
WINKNEWS.com
Where the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund money is going
Nearly 3,000 people have donated $4.3 million to the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund to help Hurricane Ian victims. It is a sign of hope and a sense of relief for hundreds of families in Lee County. Volunteers with United Way, the Collaboratory, and Lee County schools are working together...
WINKNEWS.com
Applications open for Cape Coral’s Home Insurance Deductible Program on Monday
Another step towards relief from Hurricane Ian happens Monday because ship applications will open in Cape Coral for those with damaged or destroyed homes. Governor Ron DeSantis has made the announcement that the six hardest hit counties will get their piece of $5,000,000 to help Ian victims fix their homes.
classiccountry1045.com
Pet Supermarket’s Opens In Arcadia
With refreshments and giveaways, Pet Supermarket celebrates the opening of its new store in Arcadia, Florida. As the holiday season approaches, Pet Supermarket is showing appreciation for its world-class customers! Pet Supermarket’s Customer Appreciation Event will be held at the retailer’s new store in Arcadia, Florida, on Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria
Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
Record numbers for Thanksgiving meal distribution amid Ian recovery
St. Matthew’s House and its partners helped feed a record 1,501 families at today’s Hope For The Holidays turkey distribution at First Baptist Church of Naples.
