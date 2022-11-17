Read full article on original website
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Hawaii enters a new era in concealed carry permit rules. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died,...
Ex-corrections officer sentenced in brutal beating of inmate, elaborate cover-up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Island corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the brutal assault of an inmate and years-long effort to cover it up. U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi sentenced 50-year-old Jonathan Taum this week. The attack happened in 2015,...
‘He’s not a racist’: Family of Hawaiian man found guilty of hate crime speaks out
"He's not a racist." That's the message a local, Hawaiian family wants to share after two Maui men were found guilty of a hate crime Thursday afternoon in federal court
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island man is publicly apologizing after starting an uproar for posting a video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea. After a torrent of criticism, he told Hawaii News Now he learned a valuable lesson and now wants to work to help educate others. Travis Upright...
Concerns over Hawaii mail theft as holidays approach
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
The Best Place To Live In Hawaii
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
$2M for CIPs released by Gov. Ige
The Hawai'i State Senate announced that Gov. David Ige released $2 million for capital improvement projects which includes $500,000 for accessing deep layer aquifers to supply freshwater in West Hawaiʻi and $1.5 million to update Hawaii's environmental impact statement for the Hawai'i Ocean and Science Technology Park.
Red Hill Information Forum closed to public, media
Those who have dealt with impacts of the contamination were not very happy about the apparent lack of transparency.
An early start to Christmas in Hawaii
Many families are eager to get their Christmas tree now, and tree farms and vendors are ready for the rush.
Public alerted to stay out of the water in the Pearl Harbor area
The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting the public to stay out of the waters near Pier 12 in Pearl Harbor due to wastewater discharge.
Gov. Ige extends emergency disaster relief for Maui axis deer crisis into January
Governor David Ige issued a fifth proclamation relating to the Maui County axis deer crisis, extending the disaster emergency relief period through Jan. 17, 2023. State officials say that despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which cannot be sustained by the environment in Maui County.
4 military personnel arrested in Hawaii child solicitation sting
A multi-agency undercover law enforcement operation targeting child sexual predators in Hawaii netted the arrests of four individuals on charges related to the solicitation of minors. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said Monday that those arrested were two sailors, one National Guard member and one soldier. The operation in August...
Ige extends SNAP benefits for low-income Hawaii residents to January
(The Center Square) - Hawaii residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through Gov. David Ige's emergency proclamation will receive them for another two months. Ige extended the emergency declaration for a fifth time on Thursday until Jan. 16, 2023. In October, 159,725 individuals, received benefits that totaled more than $17...
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
Hawaii Residents Won't Get The Rebates Of Up To $1,200, This Is The Reason Why
Thousands of residents in Hawaii will not get the rebate promised earlier this year. If you believed the payment's non-arrival was a delay, it is not. The checks were worth $300 to $1,200, and distribution began in the summer.
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
