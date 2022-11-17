ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Associated Press

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
COLORADO STATE
KHON2

$2M for CIPs released by Gov. Ige

The Hawai'i State Senate announced that Gov. David Ige released $2 million for capital improvement projects which includes $500,000 for accessing deep layer aquifers to supply freshwater in West Hawaiʻi and $1.5 million to update Hawaii's environmental impact statement for the Hawai'i Ocean and Science Technology Park.
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

4 military personnel arrested in Hawaii child solicitation sting

A multi-agency undercover law enforcement operation targeting child sexual predators in Hawaii netted the arrests of four individuals on charges related to the solicitation of minors. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said Monday that those arrested were two sailors, one National Guard member and one soldier. The operation in August...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

