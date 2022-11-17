Read full article on original website
Suffolk police warn residents of nationwide internet scam regarding missing people
The post says someone claims their son from Copiague is missing, but Suffolk police commissioner Rodney Harrison says they went to Copiague and there's nobody missing of that person’s name.
Department of Education employee, 53, arrested on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Department of Education (DOE) employee was arrested Friday night on the East Shore, police detailed. Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, was arrested within the confines of the 122nd precinct for petit larceny just after 3 p.m., according to a NYPD spokesperson. Police told the Advance/SILive.com Dimaio...
News 12
Increase in evictions, homelessness inspires Monmouth County orgs to team up and help
Dozens of New Jersey families have been evicted with rents continuing to skyrocket due to inflation. Now, two Monmouth County organizations are teaming up in the hope of finding homes from those families. Family Promise and Lunch Break are helping people like Danielle Gerbasi with not only everyday necessities, but...
Black Opportunities group hands out 500 turkeys to Bronx families
The organization Black Opportunities, also the founders of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, held a turkey giveaway Sunday ahead of Thanksgiving.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
Long Island police seek person responsible for putting camera in high school bathroom
A hidden camera was allegedly found inside a bathroom at Bay Shore High School. The school district and the local police are working to find the person responsible for this.
Yonkers provides free CAT etching kits, installations to tackle catalytic converter thefts
Victims will be able to get free CAT etching kits and installation on Saturday.
NYPD officer files lawsuit aimed at changing Nassau County police hiring process
Jhisaiah Myers dreamed of becoming a Nassau County police officer but says after passing the test and beginning the hiring process he was denied because of old traffic tickets. Myers eventually became an NYPD officer instead.
Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle
NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting.
North Salem judge disciplined for supporting couple applying for pistol permits
A North Salem town justice is being disciplined for trying to use his status as a judge to get his neighbors a pistol license.
Carscoops
NY Police Arrest Cyclist For Removing Cover From Illegally Obscured License Plate
A New York cyclist got in trouble after removing a piece of plastic from an illegally obscured license plate of a Chevrolet Suburban in Brooklyn. He was arrested by NYPD officers after being charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging the plate. Notably, the SUV driver who was inside the vehicle during the incident and called the police didn’t get a summons for obscuring his license plates.
Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car
A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
longisland.com
Long Island Deli Clerk Arrested for Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for selling alcohol to a minor in Lindenhurst on Friday. In response to numerous community complaints, First Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol to minors at 168 Deli, located at 168B Montauk Highway, at approximately 3:10 p.m. The clerk, Abodhaibah Ebrahim, sold White Claws to a person less than 21 years old.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a 65-inch Vizio television from Walmart located at 85 Crooked Hill Road in Commack at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 2. The merchandise was valued at approximately $450.The man left the store in a dark gray Chrysler 300 traveling northbound on Crooked Hill Road.
State orders school districts to retire Native American team names, mascots or risk loss of funding
At least two school districts in the Hudson Valley are out of compliance.
Neighbors: Elderly woman killed in Orange County fire
The fire started at 52 Country Club Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to neighbors.
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts.
Headlines: Deadly crash in Yonkers, car crashes into Wallkill school building, Monroe fire
Here are some stories making headlines in the Hudson Valley.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients
On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
'Put Lives At Risk': Nassau County Dentist, Town Worker Charged In Opioid Prescription Scheme
A Long Island dentist is among two people facing charges for allegedly selling opioid prescriptions to people without a medical need. Farmingdale resident Jason DiBlasi, age 49, who owns a dental office in Massapequa, was arraigned on 113 counts of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance by a practitioner or pharmacist in Nassau County Court Friday, Nov. 18.
