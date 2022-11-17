Read full article on original website
Discussing Management of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) with the Patient
Eleonora M. Lad, MD, PhD: Nancy, going back to communication, as physicians, what should we communicate with our patients? Patients are being treated for mild, intermediate, and wet neovascular AMD [age-related macular degeneration]. We want to give them comfort and appropriate communication tools around intravitreal injections, and we must deal with compliance issues. We also must address the high risk of developing geographic atrophy.
Rajani Katta, MD: Connection Between Obesity, Dietary Health, and Dermatology
Dr. Katta’s interview regarding her SDPA 2022 presentation, during which she discusses the topic of obesity, dietary health, and their relationship with skin conditions like psoriasis. In a segment of her HCPLive interview, Rajani Katta, MD, highlighted ways dermatologists can help promote patients’ skin health through diet or exercise...
SDPA 2022 Presentation Highlights: Dermatologic Conditions with Skin Depigmentation Resembling Vitiligo
In one of his SDPA 2022 presentations, Dr. Rosen spoke on different dermatological conditions with vitiligo-like presentations. In one of his presentations at the SDPA 20th Annual Fall Dermatology Conference, Ted Rosen, MD, spoke on the topic of skin conditions with presentations similar to but distinct from vitiligo. Rosen is...
Dupilumab Quickly, Significantly Improves Sleep Quality in Atopic Dermatitis Patients
New data show adults receiving the biologic for eczema may see improvements in sleep disturbance within 4 weeks. Treatment of atopic dermatitis with biologic dupilumab may reduce adult patient’s frequency of sleep disturbance quickly and continually through 24 weeks of treatment, according to new findings. In new data presented...
NASH, NAFLD Studies Finally Surpassing HCV Studies
For NASH or NAFLD publications, the number of publications were on a continuous upward slope throughout the study period and finally surpassed HCV studies in 2020. With more and more effective treatments for hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections available, more attention is being paid to diseases like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
Transgender Youth on Gender-Affirming Therapy are Less Affected by Sleep Disorders
The burden of sleep disorders is high among the transgender or gender-nonconforming population and this study evaluated the role of gender-affirming therapy on that relationship. According to recent data, adolescents and young adults who are transgender are 4 times more likely than their cisgender peers to have a sleep disorder....
Clascoterone Cream Linked to Facial Acne Clearance in Adolescents, Adults at 12 Weeks
Phase 3 data suggest the novel twice-daily drug provides favorable efficacy and consistent safety over a regular regimen in patients aged 12 years and older. Topical 1% clascoterone cream may provide significant efficacy and favorable safety in treating adolescent and adult patients with facial acne vulgaris, according to new phase 3 findings.
Progression of Geographic Atrophy Over Time
Nancy M. Holekamp, MD, FASRS: I have a question for the panel. When someone has intermediate age-related macular degeneration, I tell them that the disease progresses slowly, and I either follow them at 6 months or a year depending where they are on that spectrum of intermediate disease. When someone has wet macular degeneration, I tell them that their vision can change very suddenly, it could progress quickly, and that they need to be on treatment at the intervals that I’m recommending. However, when it comes to advanced GA [geographic atrophy], do we tell patients that it progresses slowly, or do we tell them that it progresses at a rate they will notice?
Abrocitinib Consistent in Atopic Dermatitis Clearance Outcomes in Adolescents and Adults
Post hoc analysis data from JADE REGIMEN show continuous and reduced-dose regimens provided similar efficacy and safety outcomes in the 2 age groups. Both continuous and reduced-dose regimens of abrocitinib provided similar efficacy and safety outcomes in adults and adolescents alike who initiated the drug for treatment of atopic dermatitis, according to new findings.
Anti-VEGF Treatment for nAMD May Influence Glaucoma Progression
A faster rate of visual field progression was observed among 37 glaucomatous eyes treated with anti-VEGF for nAMD compared with a control group of 4304 eyes without anti-VEGF. Intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) may lead to the acceleration of glaucoma progression, according to new findings.
