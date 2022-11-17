Nancy M. Holekamp, MD, FASRS: I have a question for the panel. When someone has intermediate age-related macular degeneration, I tell them that the disease progresses slowly, and I either follow them at 6 months or a year depending where they are on that spectrum of intermediate disease. When someone has wet macular degeneration, I tell them that their vision can change very suddenly, it could progress quickly, and that they need to be on treatment at the intervals that I’m recommending. However, when it comes to advanced GA [geographic atrophy], do we tell patients that it progresses slowly, or do we tell them that it progresses at a rate they will notice?

