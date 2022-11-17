Read full article on original website
Related
Weigh in on Just-Released Chesapeake Bay National Park Proposal
The Baywide push to have the entire Chesapeake Bay designated a National Recreation Area is getting official now as two lawmakers from Maryland unveil their proposal. And you have a chance to weigh in on their plan starting now. On Monday afternoon, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Rep. John...
Oyster Milestone: Habitat Restored in 4 Waterways
Team efforts to restore oyster sanctuaries in Maryland have hit a milestone worth celebrating this year, and celebrate the team did. At St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s James P. Muldoon River Center on Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) met with Oyster Recovery Partnership and other partners to formally announce completion of three Southern Maryland projects. The restoration projects include sanctuaries in the St. Marys, Tred Avon, and Little Choptank Rivers—a total of 548 acres’ worth of oyster reef. These completions come on the heels of the fully restored 350-acre sanctuary on Harris Creek, the agencies’ first big success story.
Striped Bass Fishery Managers Deliver Cautious Good News
The fishery managers responsible for steering the Atlantic coast’s rockfish population to safe levels announced some positive news—something we haven’t heard lately in relation to rockfish. On Tuesday the Striped Bass Board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) accepted an updated stock assessment by its...
Navy Grad Speaks to Southern Md. Students from Space Station
The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School offered K-12 schools across southern Maryland a rare chance to ask their burning questions to astronauts aboard the International Space Station—including Naval Academy graduate Nicole Mann. Together with Mann, Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada of the Expedition 68 Space Station Crew participated live...
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
Annapolis, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT
Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com
Comments / 0