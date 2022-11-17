ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Oyster Milestone: Habitat Restored in 4 Waterways

Team efforts to restore oyster sanctuaries in Maryland have hit a milestone worth celebrating this year, and celebrate the team did. At St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s James P. Muldoon River Center on Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) met with Oyster Recovery Partnership and other partners to formally announce completion of three Southern Maryland projects. The restoration projects include sanctuaries in the St. Marys, Tred Avon, and Little Choptank Rivers—a total of 548 acres’ worth of oyster reef. These completions come on the heels of the fully restored 350-acre sanctuary on Harris Creek, the agencies’ first big success story.
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Striped Bass Fishery Managers Deliver Cautious Good News

The fishery managers responsible for steering the Atlantic coast’s rockfish population to safe levels announced some positive news—something we haven’t heard lately in relation to rockfish. On Tuesday the Striped Bass Board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) accepted an updated stock assessment by its...
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy