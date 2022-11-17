ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
Tedy Bruschi Provides Pessimistic Outlook On Mac Jones’ Second Half

Tedy Bruschi is not expecting to see Mac Jones thrive these next few months as the Patriots fight for an AFC playoff spot. The first half of the 2022 NFL season wasn’t kind to Jones, who was sidelined for a month due to an ankle injury and didn’t offer much to write home about when he was behind center. Turnovers have been a legitimate issue for the sophomore signal-caller and he’s yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game on the campaign.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Miraculous Win Over Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Jets appeared bound for overtime at Gillette Stadium — then Marcus Jones happened. With New England and New York tied 3-3 late in the fourth quarter, the rookie cornerback delivered a 84-yard punt return to give the Patriots a lead with five seconds remaining. It was a miraculous and potentially season-saving play from Jones, who left the game for a brief period due to an ankle injury.
How David Andrews’ Backup Reacted To Patriots Center’s Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews was supposed to give the New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line a much-needed boost, but his return to the lineup was short-lived. Andrews, who’d missed the previous two games with a concussion, played just 15 snaps in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium before exiting with a thigh injury. The injury appeared serious in the moment — Andrews had to be slowly helped to the locker room by team trainers — and a postgame report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated it could end the veteran center’s season.
Patriots Rumors: Details On How Mac Jones Spent His Bye Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and starting quarterback Mac Jones return to action on Sunday at Gillette Stadium following their bye week, and new details have surfaced regarding how the second-year pro spent his time off. Utilizing the available time with the Patriots following their cakewalk Week...
Jets’ Zach Wilson Defiant After Useless Performance Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO Mass. — Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled to digest his lackluster offensive leadership during New York’s 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. After coming out and recording five consecutive 3-and-outs in the second half — a display that head coach Robert...
Confused Jonathan Jones Reacts To Rumor About Patriots Future

When it’s all said and done, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones could re-sign with New England this offseason. But it seems the seventh-year defensive back was caught a bit off guard Saturday afternoon when a rumor surfaced that Jones was “likely” to re-sign with the franchise after purchasing a home in the Foxboro area. Jones is an impending free agent after signing a three-year extension in 2019.
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: These Teams Are Favorites To Sign Wideout

It sure sounds like a return to the NFC East is on the horizon for Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has been a free agent since the turn of the new NFL year, which kicked off roughly a month after the veteran wide receiver tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win. A slew of teams have been linked to the 30-year-old over the past few months, but it appears the OBJ sweepstakes have been narrowed down to two teams.
Bill Belichick Reveals Why Trent Brown Didn’t Start Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ decision Sunday to remove Trent Brown from their starting lineup was strategic, not injury-related, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Brown opened the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the New York Jets on the bench, with Isaiah Wynn starting at left tackle...
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
Mike Francesa Suggests Zach Wilson Ultimatum To Jets As QB Struggles

Mike Francesa believes it’s put up or shut up time for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. New York, 6-4, largely has won in spite of Wilson this season. To make matters worse for the Jets, two of his worst performances on the campaign to date came against an evenly matched division opponent. The sophomore quarterback, despite what he says, deserves a good chunk of the blame for both of the Jets’ losses to the New England Patriots between Weeks 8 and 11.
This Patriots Rookie Faced Big Decision Before Midseason Signing

FOXBORO, Mass. — As the NFL calendar flipped from Week 6 to Week 7, Raleigh Webb had a decision to make. The New England Patriots had a clear hole on their roster and wanted him to fill it. But it would mean accepting he almost certainly would never see the field at his primary position of wide receiver.
How Lakers Blockbuster Could Help Pelicans Land Generational Talent

The Los Angeles Lakers sit in a particularly interesting position this season. After a highly underwhelming 3-10 start to the 2022-23 campaign along with the never-ending slander of former MVP Russell Westbrook, Laker fans might need to brace themselves for one major blow which would sure be rejoiced by the New Orleans Pelicans fanbase.
