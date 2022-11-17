Tedy Bruschi is not expecting to see Mac Jones thrive these next few months as the Patriots fight for an AFC playoff spot. The first half of the 2022 NFL season wasn’t kind to Jones, who was sidelined for a month due to an ankle injury and didn’t offer much to write home about when he was behind center. Turnovers have been a legitimate issue for the sophomore signal-caller and he’s yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game on the campaign.

