Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Tedy Bruschi Provides Pessimistic Outlook On Mac Jones’ Second Half
Tedy Bruschi is not expecting to see Mac Jones thrive these next few months as the Patriots fight for an AFC playoff spot. The first half of the 2022 NFL season wasn’t kind to Jones, who was sidelined for a month due to an ankle injury and didn’t offer much to write home about when he was behind center. Turnovers have been a legitimate issue for the sophomore signal-caller and he’s yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game on the campaign.
Listen To Stunned Jets Radio Announcers Call Patriots Punt Return
Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return touchdown stunned everyone involved with the Jets on Sunday, from players to fans to coaches. New York’s radio announcers also couldn’t believe what they saw. In case you somehow missed it, Jones took an 84-yard punt return to the house with five...
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Miraculous Win Over Jets
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Jets appeared bound for overtime at Gillette Stadium — then Marcus Jones happened. With New England and New York tied 3-3 late in the fourth quarter, the rookie cornerback delivered a 84-yard punt return to give the Patriots a lead with five seconds remaining. It was a miraculous and potentially season-saving play from Jones, who left the game for a brief period due to an ankle injury.
Jets Rookie Has Explosive Reaction To Pitiful Performance Vs. Patriots
The New York Jets dropped a heartbreaker in New England on Sunday, watching Patriots rookie Marcus Jones literally run away with a game they had more than enough opportunities to win. Among the biggest storylines to come out of the game, other than the final-second return, was the complete ineptitude...
How David Andrews’ Backup Reacted To Patriots Center’s Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews was supposed to give the New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line a much-needed boost, but his return to the lineup was short-lived. Andrews, who’d missed the previous two games with a concussion, played just 15 snaps in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium before exiting with a thigh injury. The injury appeared serious in the moment — Andrews had to be slowly helped to the locker room by team trainers — and a postgame report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated it could end the veteran center’s season.
Patriots Rumors: Details On How Mac Jones Spent His Bye Week
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and starting quarterback Mac Jones return to action on Sunday at Gillette Stadium following their bye week, and new details have surfaced regarding how the second-year pro spent his time off. Utilizing the available time with the Patriots following their cakewalk Week...
Jets’ Zach Wilson Defiant After Useless Performance Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO Mass. — Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled to digest his lackluster offensive leadership during New York’s 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. After coming out and recording five consecutive 3-and-outs in the second half — a display that head coach Robert...
Confused Jonathan Jones Reacts To Rumor About Patriots Future
When it’s all said and done, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones could re-sign with New England this offseason. But it seems the seventh-year defensive back was caught a bit off guard Saturday afternoon when a rumor surfaced that Jones was “likely” to re-sign with the franchise after purchasing a home in the Foxboro area. Jones is an impending free agent after signing a three-year extension in 2019.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: These Teams Are Favorites To Sign Wideout
It sure sounds like a return to the NFC East is on the horizon for Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has been a free agent since the turn of the new NFL year, which kicked off roughly a month after the veteran wide receiver tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win. A slew of teams have been linked to the 30-year-old over the past few months, but it appears the OBJ sweepstakes have been narrowed down to two teams.
Bill Belichick Reveals Why Trent Brown Didn’t Start Vs. Jets
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ decision Sunday to remove Trent Brown from their starting lineup was strategic, not injury-related, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Brown opened the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the New York Jets on the bench, with Isaiah Wynn starting at left tackle...
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
Did Nathaniel Hackett Blame Russell Wilson For Broncos’ Late-Game Error?
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemingly doesn’t want to be on the hook for Russell Wilson’s late-game decision, one that cost Denver in a Week 11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Leading 16-13 coming out of the two-minute warning, Wilson and the Broncos faced a...
Watch Patriots’ Marcus Jones Walk Off Jets With Punt Return TD
The Patriots began the fourth quarter with Myles Bryant returning punts, replacing rookie Marcus Jones, who injured his ankle earlier in the contest. One re-taped ankle later, Jones was back on the field — ready to make the biggest play of his young NFL career. Locked in a 3-3...
Mike Francesa Suggests Zach Wilson Ultimatum To Jets As QB Struggles
Mike Francesa believes it’s put up or shut up time for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. New York, 6-4, largely has won in spite of Wilson this season. To make matters worse for the Jets, two of his worst performances on the campaign to date came against an evenly matched division opponent. The sophomore quarterback, despite what he says, deserves a good chunk of the blame for both of the Jets’ losses to the New England Patriots between Weeks 8 and 11.
Patriots’ Marcus Jones Drives Stake Through Heart Of Jets’ Spread Bettors
Neither the New England Patriots nor New York Jets were going to score an offensive touchdown Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Football fans were provided proof of that over the course of 59-plus minutes. That’s exactly why the 84-yard, game-winning punt return touchdown by Patriots rookie Marcus Jones served as...
This Patriots Rookie Faced Big Decision Before Midseason Signing
FOXBORO, Mass. — As the NFL calendar flipped from Week 6 to Week 7, Raleigh Webb had a decision to make. The New England Patriots had a clear hole on their roster and wanted him to fill it. But it would mean accepting he almost certainly would never see the field at his primary position of wide receiver.
How Lakers Blockbuster Could Help Pelicans Land Generational Talent
The Los Angeles Lakers sit in a particularly interesting position this season. After a highly underwhelming 3-10 start to the 2022-23 campaign along with the never-ending slander of former MVP Russell Westbrook, Laker fans might need to brace themselves for one major blow which would sure be rejoiced by the New Orleans Pelicans fanbase.
