FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SignalsAZ
Prescott Kicks Off 2022 Holiday Season
The Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival returns for its 25th year in Prescott on November 26, 2022, in downtown Prescott. Starting at 6 pm on Cortez Street, a parade led by Santa will feature more than 40 colorfully lit floats and music from school marching bands. The parade ends on the field at Mile High Middle School, where the Bonfire Festival will take place from 7:00 – 8:30 pm.
kingstonthisweek.com
Huge crowds enjoy return of Light Up the Night parade in Prescott
PRESCOTT – That’s how to kick off the Christmas season. An estimated 9,000 to 10,000 spectators lined Edward and King streets in Prescott on a cool-but-not-cold Friday evening to watch the return of the regular Light Up the Night event. The annual Santa Claus parade presented by the town’s volunteer firefighters had been limited to a much shorter pop-up procession in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
SignalsAZ
YBBBS Gala Call of the Disco Ball a Huge Success
The Call of the Disco Ball was alive and dancing at the Prescott Resort on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the return of the Annual Gala of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters (YBBBS). Over 310 community members joined the organization to celebrate 50 years of providing meaningful mentoring matches to...
Sedona Red Rock News
City council moves to buy Sedona Cultural Park
At its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Sedona City Council will discuss purchasing the derelict Sedona Cultural Park and issuing $10.2 million worth of bonds secured by the city’s excise tax revenues to cover part of the cost — all within the next three weeks. The park,...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting
Consideration of an application to change the General Plan Land Use Designation from GC (General Commercial) to PLD (Planned Development) for approximately 11.6 acres located on the west side of Silverado Drive, south of Rodeo Drive, at 1432 S. Silverado Drive. Consideration of an application for a Zone Change from...
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona not scheduled to get high-speed internet boost anytime soon
Cornville and Rimrock are on track to receive upgraded broadband internet access by October 2023 — but Sedona, Cottonwood and Camp Verde are not. As part of the Yavapai County Broadband Initiative, the county has committed $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to constructing a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet to unserved or underserved areas. So far, the county has awarded two contracts for network expansion.
theprescotttimes.com
“The Mexican Gothic Visual Art Exhibition.”
Immersive art experience complements latest Literary Southwest book, author spotlight. The Yavapai College Boyd Tenney Library, the Literary Southwest and the YC Prescott Art Gallery are collaborating to share a unique visual art experience around the novel “Mexican Gothic” and author Silvia Moreno-Garcia during and after her visit in February.
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
New Pizza Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
prescottenews.com
Toni Tennille’s Hello, Dolly: Live at the Yavapai Performing Arts Center
Hello, Dolly, presented this weekend in all its glory at Yavapai College’s Performing Arts Center, puts a big piece of musical history on local display. Since the original 1964 opening at Broadway’s St. James Theater, ‘Dolly’ has become one of America’s best loved musicals. The original production which ran for six years and 2800 performances set records with ten Tony Awards and a New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. ‘Dolly’ captured the public imagination and has become a musical icon.
Motorcyclist hit by car in Prescott Valley offering reward for driver's arrest
Steven Hoover is recovering more than two weeks after he says he was hit by a car. He's offering a $10,000 reward of his own money, in an effort to help police track down the driver he says took off.
