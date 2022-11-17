ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

7 Rhode Island candidates request recounts

By Shaun Towne
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections is scheduled to meet Friday morning to review several requests for recounts from last week’s election.

Three of the requests came from candidates running for a seat in the General Assembly.

Republican Marie Hopkins is seeking a recount in the race for House District 21 in Warwick. The latest numbers from the Board of Elections show she earned 2,578 votes, just 37 shy of incumbent Democrat Camille Vella-Wilkinson.

A cigar and a thank you: RI Republican shows goodwill to Dem rival amid razor-thin election

In House District 39, representing Exeter, Hopkinton and Richmond, incumbent Justin Price has requested a recount. The Republican earned 2,998 votes, compared to the 3,027 for Democratic challenger Megan Cotter. Independent Sean Patrick Comella came in third with 670 votes.

Bernard Hawkins, a Democrat who currently represents House District 53 in Glocester and Smithfield, is also looking for a recount as he trails GOP challenger Brian Rea by 59 votes. Hawkins got 2,444 votes and Rea got 2,503, according to the Board of Elections.

Additionally, recount requests have been filed in four down ballot races:

Warwick City Council Ward 1

  • Requested by: Patrick Maloney Jr. (I) – 1,870 votes (42.5%)
  • Incumbent William Foley (D) – 2,502 votes (56.8%)

Little Compton Town Council (top 5 elected)

  • Requested by: Maureen Rego (R) – 975 votes (6th most)
  • Andrew Wilder Iriarte Moore (D) – 980 votes (5th most)

Robert Mushen (R), Gary Mataronas (R), Patrick McHugh (D), and Paul Golembeske (R) all earned more than 1,100 votes in the race.

Cranston School Committee Ward 5 (nonpartisan)

  • Requested by: Arthur Scavitti Sr. – 2,093 votes (48.7%)
  • Tera Norberg – 2,139 votes (49.8%)

Scituate School Committee (top 3 elected)

  • Requested by: Lori Hart LaFauci (R) – 2,221 votes (4th most)
  • Coleen Pendergast (D) – 2,227 votes
  • Colleen Rose (R) – 2,828 votes
  • Erika Anne McCormick (R) – 2,485 votes

The Board of Elections] agenda says it “may discuss and vote to certify the election results of the local races for the cities and towns,” but the General Assembly races will not be certified at Friday’s meeting.

The public is invited to attend the 9 a.m. meeting in person (2000 Plainfield Pike in Cranston) or watch it online here .

