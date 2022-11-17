ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Pepper Pint
3d ago

That's what Ann Richards said about the weekly drawing of numbers. the $ was suppose to go to the schools and cut down on school tax, but it never did. I don't know who else remembers that,but that's the only reason I voted for it. But you are right. Maybe make a deal, no LGBT flag in the sports. Don't let them replace our flag.

cw39.com

ICYMI – 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hits Texas, Harris County Judge responds to election issues, Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership, Houston Zoo welcomes new cougar cubs

Reports of a 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hit West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake, now the third strongest in Texas history, is still being investigated by experts. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations. Hidalgo waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political.
KWTX

What Greg Abbott’s decisive win over Beto O’Rourke portends for his future

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - An unprecedented pandemic that shut down the state economy and killed thousands of Texans. A power-grid failure that left millions freezing in the dark. The deadliest school shooting in the state’s history. The end of a 50-year constitutional right to get an abortion. A restless right flank. And then Beto O’Rourke.
Ash Jurberg

Should Texas legalize sports betting?

“Texas is built on the core principle of individual freedom, and we pride ourselves on being an economic powerhouse in the nation. Legalizing mobile sports betting in Texas will finally allow the state to protect consumers from illegal offshore betting sites while keeping the money generated from betting in Texas to benefit Texans. Texas continues to fall behind. Neighboring states are already cashing in on Texans’ bets.” Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.
proclaimerscv.com

As ”HHSC and Governor- Greg Abbott Announce $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families.” Are You Also Eligible?

For Texas families with kids who suddenly lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor- Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had got permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
Mix 97.9 FM

Tiger Woods Opening New Family Friendly Putting Facility In Texas

We Bring You The First Look Inside the Golf legends new venture which will likely rival Texas based TopGolf. Golf legend Tiger Woods is not as active on the pro tour as he used to be but he's still recognized as one of the all time greats of the game. He's now moving into other ventures including opening up a wave of family friendly putting facilities that are already gaining popularity in other states.
TheDailyBeast

Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
Larry Lease

Not many Texas Republicans Embraced Trump's 2024 Announcement

Not many Texas Republicans have publicly endorsed Trump's 2024 campaign.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he's seeking the White House again in 2024 and most key Texas Republicans have stayed quiet on their social media channels, and not endorsed the former president as he faces heat for the party's underwhelming midterm performance.
KVUE

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
