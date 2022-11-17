Groton City to hold municipal elections in November; Stonington Borough to continue May elections

The City of Groton and Stonington Borough, which traditionally hold their municipal elections in May, are taking different approaches to a new state law that moves all local elections to November, unless the municipalities opt out.

Stonington Borough has decided to continue to hold elections in May for now but will put the question before voters on the May, 2023 ballot.

The City of Groton will move its elections to November and also plans to seek feedback from voters in November of 2023.

The towns of Stonington and Groton already hold municipal elections in November.

The new state measure, passed as part of the state’s budget bill in June 2021, states all municipal elections will be held in November of the odd-numbered years, unless the legislative body of the municipality votes, with ¾ of a majority, to instead hold the elections in May of the odd-numbered years.

Municipalities that hold elections on the first Monday in May were required to take action six months prior to their election, or the election date would automatically change to the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

In communities whose elections are moving from May to November, elected officials whose terms originally were slated to end before the next regular election, will now have their terms “extended to the date of such election,” according to the state law.

The Borough of Jewett City hasn’t taken any action yet. Borough Warden Tim Sharkey said the borough plans on holding its election in May.

City of Groton to vote in November

The City of Groton, which by charter has held city elections in May since 1903, now will hold elections in November. A resolution to hold the election in may and solicit voter opinion on the November ballot about the timing of elections failed, 2-2 with one abstention, at the Nov. 7 Mayor & City Council meeting. The resolution for May elections would have required a 3/4 majority to move forward.

Deputy Mayor Gweneviere Depot and Councilor Paul Norris voted in favor, Councilors Rashaad Carter and Stephen Sheffield were opposed, and Councilor Christine Piazza abstained. Councilor Lisa McCabe was absent.

At an Oct. 24 public hearing, about half the residents argued for November elections, including that they would make voting more accessible and equitable and allow people to more easily recognize that it’s time to vote. The other half made arguments for May elections, including that they draw a distinction between town and city issues and candidates, and have higher voter turnout for city elections than the November town elections.

At last week’s meeting, a dozen residents spoke, with many supporting May elections or allowing voters to decide, and a smaller number favoring permanently holding elections in November or trying them out and then putting it to a vote by residents.

Resident Michael Boucher said he strongly supports any voting that is inclusive and gets people out to vote. He noted that many people vote in presidential elections and thinks it’s important to time the city elections with time periods when there’s voting for other reasons.

“This is an issue that should be decided by the voters,” said resident Bryon Niemann. “If the change to November is allowed to occur simply by default, not only would it make the public hearing of October 24 meaningless, it would also send a message to the voters of the city that their opinions on the matter are irrelevant.”

City Democratic Committee Chairman Jean-Claude Ambroise and City Republican Committee Chairman Robert Zuliani called attention to a petition they presented last month with about 370 signatures that requests May elections and “that any future decision to change the date of the city’s municipal elections be made by a vote of the electors during a future city election.”

Carter spoke in favor of one streamlined election in November when people are readily available. He said it’s clear that people are facing a lack of time or money, or have to work, and can’t get to the polls to vote in May. He pointed out that a lot has changed since 1903, a time when women didn’t even have the right to vote.

He agreed that the city should hold some type of vote on the question, and thinks November is the best time.

Depot said she personally isn’t necessarily in favor of either May or November, but wants the people to have a say.

“I don’t think it’s a problem to keep them in May, but I am in favor of hearing what people have to say: the people who elected us and the people who haven’t had a chance to vote yet,” Depot said. She added that she doesn’t think the council can ignore the hundreds of people who said the elections shouldn’t be moved or that people should vote on the issue.

In response to a question from The Day, City Clerk Edward Jacome explained that based on the city’s charter, the petition submitted is informal. The petition will not force a referendum since the situation concerns a Public Act and not an ordinance.

In a follow-up interview, City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick said he plans to work with Jacome to draft a question for the November ballot to get feedback from residents, but it would not be a binding referendum. Hedrick said the City Council in the future could continue with the November elections or reverse its decision

Stonington Borough keeps May election

In October, the Stonington Board of Warden and Burgesses voted unanimously to continue holding elections in May.

“Mainly the reason for keeping it is, A, we wouldn’t save very much money because if we move to November we still have to share the cost of the election with the town, and B, basically, tradition,” said Borough Warden Jeff Callahan.

“We voted to keep it in May, with the provison — the stipulation — that next May’s election we are going to have a question on the ballot which will ask the residents if they want to continue to have the elections in May or move it to November,” Callahan said, adding no decision has been made on if the ballot question will be binding.

Callahan said the legislation allows municipalities to change their elections to November at any time, but does not allow them to reverse the decision at a later date.

“We wanted to take a little time and think about this,” he said, adding, “we’d like to have some input from citizens before we make a decision.”

According to the borough charter, the Board of Warden and Burgesses is not required to hold a public meeting on the issue.

Callahan also noted that the only way the borough found out about the legislation was when the board was contacted about it by the City of Groton.

“I thought it was amazing that this one little change ― or big change I guess ― was embedded in a special session law that was passed, that was like 850 pages long, and nobody bothered from the Secretary of State’s office to give us an email or call and say ‘by the way, you might want to pay attention to this,” he said.

