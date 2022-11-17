ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit News

Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others

Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
MICHIGAN STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Michigan Families Eligible for Food Assistance (SNAP) To Receive $95 More

Michigan families who are eligible to receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an additional $95. Eligible Michigan Families To Receive $95 Food Assistance. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or also known as food assistance plays a very important role for residents in Michigan. This helps them...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police and Kroger to feed 200 families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 200 Michigan families will be given Thanksgiving dinners from the Michigan State Police (MSP) and Kroger. The meals will be provided by Kroger and distributed to families by MSP Community Service Troopers through collaboration with local schools and organizations. “The MSP is one of the finest...
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Area Hospitals Perform Well In Patient Safety Ratings

A couple of hospitals in the region have received a stellar rating from Leapfrog, an independent, nonprofit healthcare watchdog group that rates hospitals according to their ability to protect patients from preventable errors. Leapfrog rated nearly 3,000 hospitals nationwide on over 30 measures of patient safety. Of Michigan hospitals that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Feel refreshed with hydration IV therapy at Refresh IV Bar

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - With years of professional experience, the Refresh IV Bar team has worked to develop an alternative IV therapy approach to combating various ailments and improving overall wellbeing. Whatever your current health goals are, they have developed a more modern approach to helping you reach them with ease and comfort like never before.
HASLETT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder.  Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Michigan senator discusses midterm election; What to know about the Adderall shortage

DETROIT – A big, big week ahead in Detroit. Thanksgiving is just about here, which means the great tradition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, is ready to make its annual march down Woodward Avenue. We’re thrilled as always to be your home for one of Detroit’s signature events -- and we invite you to be a part of it, either in person or watching from wherever you may be on the air, online and streaming on local four plus.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy