Related
Detroit News
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
proclaimerscv.com
Michigan Families Eligible for Food Assistance (SNAP) To Receive $95 More
Michigan families who are eligible to receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an additional $95. Eligible Michigan Families To Receive $95 Food Assistance. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or also known as food assistance plays a very important role for residents in Michigan. This helps them...
michiganradio.org
CDC study: Adults recently infected with COVID often wrong about transmission risks
A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control study finds that many people in southeast Michigan had the wrong idea about COVID-19 community transmission levels — even though they had just been infected. The study surveyed thousands of adults in Metro Detroit, and DuPage County, Ill., in June and July...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police and Kroger to feed 200 families
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 200 Michigan families will be given Thanksgiving dinners from the Michigan State Police (MSP) and Kroger. The meals will be provided by Kroger and distributed to families by MSP Community Service Troopers through collaboration with local schools and organizations. “The MSP is one of the finest...
Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition canceled due to weather, safety concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair Michigan has announced the cancelation of Sunday's event due to the ongoing winter weather in West Michigan. The decision was made to protect and ensure the safety of their participants and guests. The state-wide competition was scheduled for Nov. 20 from 1...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
mibiz.com
As job-seeker’s market persists, West Michigan employers boost wages to stay competitive
Grand Rapids-area employers raised wages by an average of 5.2 percent this year, an amount that exceeds historical norms as companies adjust pay to attract and retain people in a fiercely tight labor market. The wage increases for 2022 compare with 4.4 percent average pay raises area employers provided in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
whmi.com
Area Hospitals Perform Well In Patient Safety Ratings
A couple of hospitals in the region have received a stellar rating from Leapfrog, an independent, nonprofit healthcare watchdog group that rates hospitals according to their ability to protect patients from preventable errors. Leapfrog rated nearly 3,000 hospitals nationwide on over 30 measures of patient safety. Of Michigan hospitals that...
WILX-TV
Feel refreshed with hydration IV therapy at Refresh IV Bar
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - With years of professional experience, the Refresh IV Bar team has worked to develop an alternative IV therapy approach to combating various ailments and improving overall wellbeing. Whatever your current health goals are, they have developed a more modern approach to helping you reach them with ease and comfort like never before.
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.
CBS 58
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
Detroit News
More Michiganians to travel for Thanksgiving. Here's what they're facing
Romulus — Holiday travel this year will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels, experts predict, with Americans opting for warmer weather and destinations like Florida and Cancun to celebrate Thanksgiving. The rebound comes as the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic draws to a close and frequent flyers are...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan senator discusses midterm election; What to know about the Adderall shortage
DETROIT – A big, big week ahead in Detroit. Thanksgiving is just about here, which means the great tradition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, is ready to make its annual march down Woodward Avenue. We’re thrilled as always to be your home for one of Detroit’s signature events -- and we invite you to be a part of it, either in person or watching from wherever you may be on the air, online and streaming on local four plus.
