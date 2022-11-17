Read full article on original website
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers CollaborationAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 21 - 24
Prep for Thankgiving by watching an improvised comedy/dinner party. Pre-burn calories by running a turkey trot for a good cause. Watch The Flaming Lips live. Ice skate in downtown L.A.
theeastsiderla.com
An East L.A. billboard showcases a Los Feliz artist
You’re on the southbound 710 Freeway in East L.A., and the billboards all look the same. Car insurance, furniture stores, lawyers and … white winged cats?. Flying felines among colorful flowers and rainbows sport the message: “Freedom is Everything." This billboard display -- along with 19 others -- is the top prize for artists who recently entered a national contest sponsored by Fine Art America.
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
SFGate
Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location
For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
californiapublic.com
How to Give a Hoodie and Get a Hoodie this Weekend
Champion will reward customers with a National Hoodie Swap Day on Saturday, allowing them to “swap” any pre-owned hoodie for a new Champion hoodie for free at selected Champion locations. All swapped hoodies will be donated to Refried Apparel, a sustainable lifestyle brand that reuses the hoodie materials...
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
The Kardashian-Jenner family makes HUGE donation to Pasadena nonprofit for its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner
The Kardashian-Jenner family made a big difference for a local nonprofit based in Pasadena after learning about the shelter's need for food donations on the news, reported Pasadena Now. A representative for the family confirmed the donation, which included not only hundreds of turkeys but 450 pies and other important...
nomadlawyer.org
Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
L.A.-Born Stella Rosa Joins Forces With The Iconic Brandy To Present Their Newest Spirit
Born in the heart of Los Angeles in 1917 to the Riboli family, Stella Rosa has been the go-to wine for generations. Now, the beloved wine company is stepping into new territory―but they aren’t doing it alone. They have joined forces with another household name, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actress, Brandy Norwood to present their first-of-its-kind Stella Rosa Imported Brandy. “It was a no-brainer to be part of this partnership,” shared Norwood. “It’s a dream come true honestly.” The cleverness behind the collaboration is clear, but Steve Riboli, Vice President of Riboli Family Wines and 3rd Generation of the Riboli family, reminds us that a great deal of love and thought went behind the creation of their newest spirit.
Los Angeles launches rangers program to maintain L.A. River
The city of Los Angeles and Mayor Eric Garcetti have launched a new program that will help with the maintenance and beautification of the Los Angeles River. The L.A. River Rangers program will care for 18 miles of public space along the river. The city plans to hire 127 young L.A. residents as part of […]
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
theeastsiderla.com
A Glassell Park Catio Worthy of Mr. Cheese
Glassell Park -- In a recent issue of Sunday Digest, we asked to see photos of your catios, cat patios. We received a wonderful response from Nina Lesowitz, who writes:. "My husband, Martin Eggenberger, designed and built this [catio] off our bedroom back door. There is a cat door so that our cat [Cookie] can easily access her litter box and the watch the birds, squirrels, and other wildlife in Glassell Park."
Autoblog
L.A. Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Tour the whole show right here
LOS ANGELES — If you've only been able to catch bits and pieces of our Los Angeles Auto Show coverage this week, we'd like to get you all caught up. Presenting a mega gallery of photos from the show ... and, in the case of the gorgeous Genesis X Convertible concept, some photos from the beach, this being California.
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Buying Groceries For L.A. Residents
Los Angeles, CA - Roddy Ricch took the title of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series literally earlier this week, giving back to some Los Angeles residents by paying for their groceries. The Compton native got on the loudspeaker of an L.A. grocery store and surprised customers by letting them...
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
River Jetty Restaurant Group’s A PCH Restaurant Lands a Home and Altered Launch Date
Specifics are surfacing about the incoming eatery on the heels of What Now Los Angeles’ April coverage
