Perhaps humbled after an embarrassing home loss against Northwestern State, TCU’s men’s basketball team returned to the Schollmaier Arena on Thursday and left no doubt, stringing together its best performance of the season in a dominant 95-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe in nonconference play. TCU (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) will have about one week off before taking the court against California in tournament action next Friday, Nov. 25.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO