TCU 95, Louisiana-Monroe 60: Offensive Explosion
Perhaps humbled after an embarrassing home loss against Northwestern State, TCU’s men’s basketball team returned to the Schollmaier Arena on Thursday and left no doubt, stringing together its best performance of the season in a dominant 95-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe in nonconference play. TCU (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) will have about one week off before taking the court against California in tournament action next Friday, Nov. 25.
BREAKING: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU
A successful weekend for the TCU football team was capped off with a major announcement Sunday evening, when big-time four-star prospect Markis Deal revealed his decision to commit to the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman immediately becomes the highest-ranked prospect and the fifth four-star prospect in the Class of 2023.
How to Watch: TCU Football vs Baylor Bears
NOV. 19 | MCLANE STADIUM (45,100) | WACO, TX | 11:00 AM. Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine. No. 4 TCU continues on the road when it makes the short trek down I-35 to face Baylor on Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX. The Horned Frogs have secured a...
