Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Was There A Prolific Serial Killer Stalking Victims In And Around Thurman Iowa? His Daughter Says Yes.Jason MortonThurman, IA
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to five years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to five years in prison on a meth-related charge. Acting U.S Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Samuel Tague, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tague will serve 60 months in prison and then a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested for drugs, stolen LPD equipment found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were arrested for drug-related charges and equipment that was reported stolen from a Lincoln Police Department recruits officer was found. LPD said officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force talked to 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle parked at StorageMart, 6101 Cornhusker Highway on Nov. 18 around 3:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman from Iowa receives sentence for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman will serve over five years in prison after a meth-related sentence. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Alicia Faye Rogers, of Riverton, Iowa, was sentenced on Friday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will be in prison for 63 months and will have a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Center in Omaha announces inmate missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Saturday night. Officials said 29-year-old Devante Prusia was meant to be at work when they noticed his electronic monitoring device had been removed and he did not return to CCC-O. Prusia is a 6'3'', 190 lbs. black man and has black hair with brown eyes.
News Channel Nebraska
Wallet reportedly stolen while woman shops in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A wallet was reportedly missing from a woman's purse and had fraudulent transactions ran on her credit cards in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Super Saver Grocery Store, 5440 South 56, on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrests made in connection to Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Three men have been arrested on gun-charges that are connected to an Omaha homicide from last week that killed one and injured seven. The Omaha Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Imhotep Davis, 25-year-old Kiwan Dampeer, and 28-year-old Tyvel Lampkin-Davis. Officers said Davis was charged with gun...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man injured in hunting incident near Yutan
YUTAN, Neb. -- An Omaha man was reportedly accidently shot in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Officials said the victim is a 22-year-old man and he was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to both of his hands.
News Channel Nebraska
Joe Rico, 93, Nebr. City
Joe Rico, age 93 of Nebraska City passed away on Saturday morning; November 19, 2022 at the Holmes Lake Rehab and Care Center in Lincoln, NE. Ruben Joe Rico was born on August 29, 1929 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Brauilo and Goldie M. (Spidell) Rico. He attended school in Nebraska City.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
News Channel Nebraska
Council votes for developer over neighbors again
For the second time in a matter of weeks the City of Omaha has sided with developers over neighbors. The latest a 194-unit apartment complex on the city's west side, not all that far from that second development. [View our complete video report above and check back for a full...
News Channel Nebraska
‘A new future’: Omaha nonprofit graduates over 100 people from poverty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty held its annual graduation to celebrate getting another chance at life. Cece Khondowe completed Omaha Bridges’ ten-week educational program in April of this year which provided her with the necessary resources to stabilize her life. “I got to a point...
News Channel Nebraska
Chesney coming to Lincoln in May
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A country music legend will be making a stop in Nebraska next year. Kenny Chesney announced his I Go Back 2023 tour Monday. The 21-date tour, which will start in March in Pennsylvania, will come to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 13. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap up in Newton, Iowa on July 22.
News Channel Nebraska
Ruth Ann Boese
Ruth Ann Boese, 74 of Lincoln, formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at Bryan Hospital after a courageous battle with colon cancer, on November 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1948, in Nebraska City, NE to Kenneth and Esther (Steinhoff) Wessel of Avoca, NE.
News Channel Nebraska
Leslie A. Bradley, 74, Brownville, NE
Leslie A. Bradley, age 74 of Brownville, NE passed away on November 18, 2022 at the Ambassador Care Center in Nebraska City. Leslie Ann Bradley was born on December 31, 1947 in Santa Ana, CA; the daughter of James LeRoy Most and Norman Linn Reed. She attended school and graduated from high school in Whittier, CA. She attended college in Morrilton, AR and graduated with a degree in Graphic Design.
News Channel Nebraska
Ashland Park Robbins Elementary receives 400 helmets as part of community program
ASHLAND, Neb. -- "Everyone Matters" is a collaborative program with Flood Communications and United Healthcare's that focuses on supporting communities across the state. For the first time, this collaboration extended to Flood Communications’ Spanish station: Telemundo Nebraska and they donated $1,000 and 400 helmets to the students of Ashland Park Robbins Elementary.
News Channel Nebraska
Parkview Christian tops Pawnee City 50-25 to claim D6 Title
KEARNEY - Parkview Christian has made history. The Patriots defeated Pawnee City 50-25 on Friday night to claim the D6 State title. Parkview Christian took a 30-6 lead into halftime and kept Pawnee City at arm's length the rest of the way. Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two...
Comments / 0