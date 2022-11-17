Mobile food pantry program feeds hundreds in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry Program was held in three different locations around the state on Nov. 17. Food was distributed in Huntington, Poca and Buckhannon.

Around 30 partners and volunteers distributed food to 300 families at the Brushy Fork Event Center in Buckhannon.

Buckhannon State Farm Agent Kelley Tierney said other agents from Buckhannon and surrounding areas are celebrating the companies 100th anniversary by being a

good neighbor and helping to make sure families have a happy thanksgiving.

“Our mission is to fight hunger and to engage our state in the fight to end hunger, and so this is a great opportunity to serve families and right now families are struggling… inflation, and fixed incomes… It just doesn’t work,” said Laura Phillips, Mountaineer Food Bank.

Hunter Janke, Future Leaders Color Guard Commander for Buckhannon Upshur High School, said that everybody is equal, and he believes that everybody should have the

great opportunity to be served.

“It’s super important because you know, a lot of people are struggling right now, and I can’t imagine myself not having that,” said Elder Clark, Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints missionary. “It’s just something that I want other people to feel… is always being full, and I don’t know… it’s just super important to make sure you’re eating and having food, and make sure you’re together as a family.”

Those in need can access the mobile food panty program schedule here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.