WAYNE, Neb.--Sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer recorded a match-high 12 kills while junior outside hitter Kelsie Cada posted her 15th double-double of the season with 11 kills and 11 digs to power top-seeded and #2 Wayne State College past #24 Harding (Ark.) 25-15, 25-22, 25-12 Friday evening in the opening round of the NCAA Central Regional Volleyball Tournament at Rice Auditorium in Wayne before the third-largest crowd of 1,388 fans in WSC volleyball history. The Wildcats improve to 30-2 on the season, the fourth 30-win season in program history, while Harding ends the year at 30-2. WSC trailed early in the first set at 7-6, then scored eight points in a row highlighted by a pair of Havyn Heinz aces to take the lead for good in the set at 14-7. The visiting Lady Bisons did close the deficit to three at 17-14 but the Wildcats responded to close the set scoring eight of the final nine points for a 25-15 opening set win. Kelsie Cada and Taya Beller had four kills apiece to lead the ‘Cats in the first set as WSC had four aces two by Heinz plus one each from Cada and Jessie Brandl.

WAYNE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO