News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man dies in accident near Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Norfolk man. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that 67-year-old, Albert Reeves of Norfolk, was found in his vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Ave. on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Norfolk man dies after crashing into bridge abutment, officials say
A Siouxland man lost his life after his vehicle became airborne just east of Battle Creek.
norfolkneradio.com
Sunday morning traffic stop leads to arrest of Madison man
A routine traffic stop in Norfolk early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Madison man. According to Captain Mike, Bauer, at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeding car in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. The officer had contact...
News Channel Nebraska
Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Madison man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A traffic stop in northeast Nebraska led to arrest for alleged cocaine possession on Sunday. At approximately 2:38 a.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop after reportedly witnessing the car speeding in the 1400 block of S. 13th Street. The officer reported smelling alcohol on...
elginreview.com
Matt Sands opens truck repair business south side of Elgin
To grow a business, you need to be able to expand. And that’s exactly what Matt Sands did earlier this year. With great mentors in Dale Salber and Ryan Schrunk, and the support of Elgin businessman Ron Beckman, Sands took his truck repair business which he had operated out of his service truck, and expanded it into one of Beckman’s quonsets on the south edge of Elgin.
kscj.com
MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION
TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
News Channel Nebraska
Aschoff, Price inducted into Northeast Community College Alumni Hall of Success
NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College has honored two individuals for career success and achievement following graduation from the institution. Walter Aschoff, of Osmond, and Brandy Price, of Pierce, have been inducted into Northeast's Alumni Hall of Success. The recognition is awarded to individuals who have achieved significant professional success, exhibited exemplary citizenship qualities, or have made significant contributions to their communities and/or community affairs. They were inducted during Northeast’s annual Achievement Awards ceremony held recently in the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk.
Norfolk family loses home, pet in accidental house fire
Officials say it took more than 30 firefighters and several emergency responders to control the fire.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast SAC members earn regional campus promotion honors; qualify for nationals
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill – Members of the Student Activities Council (SAC) at Northeast Community College have been recognized for their promotion activities across the college over the past year. Nine members of the groups, and Erika Rupprecht, student activities, attended the Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities Conference (APCA)...
Norfolk couple’s quarrel turns into assault involving firearm
After an argument, a woman brought a man to her boyfriend's house where things escalated to a physical altercation.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk native making name for himself in competitive weightlifting
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A weightlifter from northeast Nebraska is making a name for himself in the body-building world. Norfolk native Hunter Bowers recently competed in the World Hex Bar Deadlift Championships in Minnesota and was named world champion for ages 18 and under. The World Deadlift Council has Bowers as...
thewaynestater.com
Electric Vehicles in Rural Nebraska
With the rise of global awareness regarding climate change, alternative fuel vehicles rise with it. Electric vehicles have been offered for quite some time now, but Tesla’s luxury and novelty approach to this gas free vehicle has created waves in car culture across America. Both the East and West Coasts have dramatically reformed their infrastructure to handle and charge new electric vehicles.
News Channel Nebraska
Widener named vice president at Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College has named Dr. Charlene Widener as its new vice president of educational services. She comes to Northeast from North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City where she presently serves as vice president of academic affairs and student learning. In her role...
tsln.com
Sonderup: A Pedigree All Their Own
Now a staple element of the Nebraska State Fair, Papa Tom’s BBQ stand knows their way around a butcher’s block, and for good reason. “Thirteen years ago, the state fair board came to me and asked if I would serve exhibitors breakfast if they set up a booth for me behind the cattle barns,” said Tom Sonderup who transformed the booth into a food truck. — Sonderup: A Pedigree All Their Own.
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne State opens NCAA Central Regional with sweep of Harding
WAYNE, Neb.--Sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer recorded a match-high 12 kills while junior outside hitter Kelsie Cada posted her 15th double-double of the season with 11 kills and 11 digs to power top-seeded and #2 Wayne State College past #24 Harding (Ark.) 25-15, 25-22, 25-12 Friday evening in the opening round of the NCAA Central Regional Volleyball Tournament at Rice Auditorium in Wayne before the third-largest crowd of 1,388 fans in WSC volleyball history. The Wildcats improve to 30-2 on the season, the fourth 30-win season in program history, while Harding ends the year at 30-2. WSC trailed early in the first set at 7-6, then scored eight points in a row highlighted by a pair of Havyn Heinz aces to take the lead for good in the set at 14-7. The visiting Lady Bisons did close the deficit to three at 17-14 but the Wildcats responded to close the set scoring eight of the final nine points for a 25-15 opening set win. Kelsie Cada and Taya Beller had four kills apiece to lead the ‘Cats in the first set as WSC had four aces two by Heinz plus one each from Cada and Jessie Brandl.
News Channel Nebraska
No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek
Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa. With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s layup with 7:12 left in the first quarter put Creighton in front 6-5 and the Bluejays never trailed again.
News Channel Nebraska
Creighton men's soccer team headed to Tulsa after upset win over No. 1 Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. -- A pair of goals in the final seven minutes from junior Duncan McGuire lifted the Creighton men's soccer team to a 3-1 win over No. 1 Washington during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Husky Soccer Stadium on Sunday, November 20. With the win,...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Community College graduate recognized as PTK New Century Scholar
NEW YORK – A graduate of Northeast Community College has been recognized nationally for her work in and out of the classroom. The international academic honor society Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) has awarded Kaitlyn Pongratz, O’Neill, with a 2022 New Century Workforce Scholarship. She was honored with other New Century scholars during the Association of Community College Trustees’ 2022 Leadership Congress recently in New York City.
