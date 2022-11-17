Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTM
Danville Police Arrest Man for Threat to Westover Christian Academy
The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the threat to Westover Christian Academy last week. Douglas Scholz, 51, was arrested late afternoon on November 18 for the threat that was made the day before. He was charged with 18.2-60 (threats of death or bodily injury to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community remembers victims of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members gathered Sunday to remember victims of gun violence. 18 candles were lit, each one representing someone who was killed in 2022. Families shared their grief of losing loved ones with each other. Tears were rolling as speakers prayed, read poetry, played music and praised dance.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg restaurants donating 5% of earnings to support Iron and Ale
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Iron and Ale restaurant in Lynchburg was closed for a week after a shooting killed the son of the restaurant’s co-owners. Now, Lynchburg businesses are coming together to support it and its employees. The Water Dog, Market at Main, My Dog Duke’s Diner and...
Danville Police working to build a relationship with the youth
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Danville hope a talent show will help it build a relationship between the youth and local officers. The Danville Police Department (DPD) hosts its 4th annual Youth Engagement Talent show for the teens and children of the community on December 18th. The show features everyone from preschooler’s to 12th […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office organizes Thanksgiving Giveback
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers are helping the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office provide a Thanksgiving dinner to more than 350 families. Community partners, including Food Lion and Earth Fare, served up the ingredients. And a crowd gathered at the Melrose Library Friday afternoon to pack grocery bags for the first...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department announces plan to combat growing gun violence
Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said in a press conference Friday that the department is reallocating resources to patrol amidst frequent gun violence. Lynchburg Police Department announces plan to combat …. Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said in a press conference Friday that the department is reallocating resources to patrol...
wakg.com
Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested
A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
WSLS
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – “If you’ve even heard about it, you’re in some way touched,” Metropolitan Community Church member Cathy Fisher said. A gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night. In what is being called a ‘hate attack,’ five people were killed...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville stabbing suspect arrested in N.C.
STOKES Co., N.C. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that injured two people Thursday in Martinsville was arrested in North Carolina Saturday. According to the Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 of Stuart, was arrested after crashing a Kia in North Carolina late Saturday afternoon.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police urge public to lock car doors due to spike in thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is urging members of the public to lock their car doors, after a recent uptick in vehicle thefts. There have been 200 thefts from vehicles in Danville this year, a 90% increase from last year. A significant number of those thefts were able to happen because vehicles were left unlocked, according to police.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding
UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
WSET
One man shot in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
Girl dies after being hit by float during NC Christmas parade, police say
Raleigh police say they're investigating an incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
wfirnews.com
Shooting victim arrives at hospital this morning; details limited so far
On November 20 at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Details about this incident are limited and this is an ongoing investigation.
WDBJ7.com
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
WDBJ7.com
Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning. Just after 6:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers spoke with the man, who had what appeared...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in NW Roanoke crash: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Roanoke early Sunday morning. On Sunday at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.
Comments / 0