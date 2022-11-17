ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

fortworthreport.org

Looking for free food this Thanksgiving? Here’s how you can find help

With the cost of food increasing, purchasing the ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner could hit people’s wallets harder than usual Thursday. Tarrant County residents have a variety of choices to access free food for Thanksgiving dinner. Here are a few options for you to get free food or a hot meal, plus some options for where you may volunteer:
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever 2022

Join NBC 5 and the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever and give the gift of giving this holiday season! This year the catalog features 24 local nonprofits that will help make a difference in Tarrant County. The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever offers a large variety of alternative gift ideas that will...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Will Offer Free Meals During Fall Break

Dallas ISD will offer both "on-site" or "pop-up" free meal services to all children ages 1-18, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at select locations. “It’s a wholesome thing to invite our students back on campus to enjoy the holidays with nutritious meals and friends,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “Many parents rely on these programs during the holiday break, and it is our commitment to ensure our Dallas ISD students have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school.”
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

800 North Texas Families Receive Thanksgiving Food Donations

Something good happened for 800 families who live in South Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County. For the third year, Center Table Fall Harvest held a Thanksgiving food distribution event at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. The Texas-sized food boxes included a big turkey, potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Laptops Available for Checkout at Fort Worth Public Library

The Fort Worth Public Library is doing something good in hopes of expanding connectivity across their area. Through federal and local grants, the library system was able to purchase new laptops for the community to use. Adult Fort Worth Public Library cardholders may check out or reserve a new, Wi-Fi enabled laptop with cell service.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Macy’s and Clothes4Souls Distributed 500 Coats to Dallas Residents

Clothes4Souls partnered with Macy’s and distributed 500 new coats to Hope Dallas on November 17. Soles4Souls and Macy’s volunteers partnered with local charities and service entities to distribute the coats to people in need in the Dallas area, according to a press release. The organizations gathered at Bryan...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving

DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Imagine Turn-of-the-Century Dallas From This Porch of This Junius Street Home

Imagine the hollow clip-clops of horse-drawn carriages traveling the freshly-paved roads of Junius Street and just picture old-world Dallas from this porch. The year is 1908 and the city of Dallas is bustling with new development. Mr. William Frank Knox is a railroad man for Gulf Texas & Western Railroad who is eager to put down roots for his wife and two young kids in Munger Place.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

DFW Rental Market Trending Lower

(WBAP/KLIF) — Rental rates in the DFW area are on the downtrend, at least for now. The rental market is cooling off after a 23% increase since 2020. According to Chris Salviati with Apartment List, the median price for a one-bedroom rental varies across the metroplex. A typical one-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth goes for the average rental price of $1,158, while Arlington is at $1,112, Dallas $1,231, and in Denton $1,166.
DALLAS, TX

