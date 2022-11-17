NBA insider doesn’t think LeBron’s game is ‘pretty’ like Michael’s, Kobe’s or Steph’s: ‘LeBron is like Karl Malone with point guard skills’

Starting last season, the Los Angeles Lakers were shopping guard Talen Horton-Tucker in an attempt to bring back some talent that could help them improve right away. The Lakers eventually sent him to the Utah Jazz along with forward Stanley Johnson for veteran guard Patrick Beverley, but according to Dave McMenamin, they reportedly turned down an opportunity to get a first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors for him.

