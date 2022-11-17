Read full article on original website
He’s back: Solo reportedly re-signs with TSM for 2023 LCS season
TSM’s last year, in League of Legends and beyond, has been bumpy. But the staple org is looking to in stability in the top lane for 2023. Colin “Solo” Earnest is reportedly re-signing with TSM after helping the organization turn its 2022 season around, according to League reporter Brieuc Seeger. If this were to pass, it would be the first time in his five-plus year LCS career that Solo re-joins in the Spring the team he was with the prior Summer Split.
Shopify dismantles Team Liquid to secure a spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final
After their massive upset win over Cloud9 White earlier in the day, North America’s Shopify Rebellion had one more opponent to face on their way to claiming their spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final. The second match of the day between Shopify and Team Liquid was a...
Here to stay: Gen.G holds on to star player for 2023 LCK season
Gen.G could be having quite an eventful League of Legends offseason. Aside from mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon, the rest of the roster had their contract running until today Nov. 21. This means the players are now currently free agents and can look to potentially join any team. That being said, Gen.G managed to lock one of these players for the 2023 LCK season.
G2 Gozen make VCT history the hard way in thrilling Game Changers Championship grand final
An incredible week of VALORANT came to a close Sunday with the grand finals of the first-ever VCT Game Changers international championship. EMEA titans G2 Gozen faced off against North America’s Shopify Rebellion and their Cinderella lower bracket run. Today’s match was a rollercoaster, and frankly, one of the...
Despite ‘last dance’ at Worlds 2022, Deft has no plans to retire from professional League anytime soon
The road to success was not a straight line by any means for Deft. But now that he’s tasted what has eluded him for so long, he is prepared for even more. DRX’s veteran ADC player and current League of Legends world champion Deft recently contributed to The Players’ Tribune to provide insight into his career up to this point, with particular emphasis on how the World Championship—and eventually winning it—changed him. Notably, Deft made it clear that while a part of his hunger for competition has been satisfied, he is not looking at retirement anytime soon.
Immortals looking to retool LCS roster with former All-Pro ADC for 2023, reports say
After finishing in the bottom half of the LCS regular season standings for multiple League of Legends splits, Immortals is retooling its roster ahead of the 2023 Spring Split by picking up Edward “Tactical” Ra for its starting lineup. The 23-year-old marksman is supposedly in discussions to join...
LCK team parts ways with 4 players ahead of 2023 season
After a disappointing 2022 LCK Summer Split that ended with a ninth-place finish, Fredit BRION is making major changes to its roster for the upcoming season. On Nov. 20, Fredit BRION officially parted ways with four of its players from this year’s roster. Top laners Choi “Sw0rd” Sung-won and Park “Morgan” Ru-han, mid laner Kim “Lava” Tae-hun, and support Yu “Delight” Hwan-jung have all been released by the organization, as well as coach Kim “Kite” Yong-yeon who was part of BRION’s Challengers League team.
Small TFT Set 8 PBE patch kicks off second week of testing, focusing on traits, Hero Augments, and bug fixes
Riot Games is set to ship a small Teamfight Tactics PBE update today focusing on more bug fixes, along with Set Eight balance changes to a handful of traits and Hero Augments. Players can expect a big TFT Set Eight PBE update tomorrow based on data from over the weekend. But to start off the second week of Monsters Attack! testing, the team will drop a small-size patch today that was locked in last Friday, Nov. 18, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. The areas of focus for today’s update include changes to Galio and LeBlanc Hero Augments, along with smaller tweaks to traits. Players can expect the update to hit the PBE servers around 2pm CT.
A Worlds-winning top laner is making his return to professional League as Team Liquid’s new head coach for 2023
After failing to capture a single trophy this year, Team Liquid has torn down a majority of its League of Legends division to make room for sweeping changes across its roster and coaching. The team is kicking off free agency by bringing on one-time Summoner’s Cup winner Jang “MaRin” Gyeong-hwan as the squad’s new head coach, Liquid announced today.
Bjergsen to reportedly sign with 100 Thieves ahead of 2023 LCS season
10-year LCS veteran Bjergsen will play for 100 Thieves’ League of Legends team next season, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. Bjergsen, who had previously retired from League following the 2020 season, returned to competitive play this year with Team Liquid. He had only played for one prior organization in his lengthy career, TSM, and will now make the move toward his third North American team ever in 100T.
Pyosik reflects on DRX’s miracle run at Worlds 2022: ‘We never thought that we’d actually win this amazingly’
Right from the jump at this year’s League of Legends World Championship, DRX were considered underdogs. As the fourth seed out of Korea’s LCK, DRX were slotted directly into the play-in stage—a traditional death sentence for any team looking to win the tournament. Against all odds, though,...
Evil Geniuses officially parts ways with journeyman top laner Impact
After two seasons as a starter with Evil Geniuses, veteran top laner Impact is moving on from the organization. Today, EG announced that Impact would not be returning to the team’s League of Legends lineup in 2023. In two seasons with Evil Geniuses, Impact helped bring the team through...
Oceanic League players will be PCS residents next year—but many have a choice to make
Oceanic players will be considered Pacific Championship residents from the start of the 2023 League of Legends season, Riot Games confirmed amidst a raft of major changes to the competitive landscape—and several Australian and New Zealand exports now have a career-shaping choice to make. From 2023, all Oceanic players...
How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship
Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
Tundra’s players can’t get their story straight around one of Dota’s biggest TI11 memes
Fata was kicked from Tundra Esports in January 2022. When the news first surfaced, Tundra players decided to keep silent while Fata expressed his disappointment. Though replacing Fata with Saksa worked in Tundra’s favor as they won TI11, the team’s coach, Aui_2000, stirred up the kick debate in his latest blog, which was followed with a series of explanations from Sneyking and Neta “33” Shapira.
The throne awaits: G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion to face off in Game Changers Championship grand finals
The North American vs. EMEA VALORANT rivalry enters a new chapter in the grand finals of the Game Changers Championship, but it’s not exactly how many thought the story would be told. Before the double-elimination bracket began, many expected to see G2 Gozen and Cloud9 White do battle in...
Shopify rebels too hard, coach suspended for Game Changers Championship finals
Shopify Rebellion stunned both Cloud9 White and Liquid Brazil today in back-to-back matches of the lower bracket of the VCT Game Changers Championship, setting the NA hopefuls up for a grand finals meeting with EMEA juggernauts G2 Gozen. However, Shopify will have to compete without coach Rob “robwiz” Kennedy on...
Shopify Rebellion get revenge against Cloud9 White, eliminate NA rivals from VALORANT Game Changers championship
As the first international VALORANT Game Changers tournament nears its end, three teams are still fighting in the lower bracket to make their way to the grand final. Today’s first match was the highly anticipated North America vs. North America matchup between Cloud9 White and Shopify Rebellion, a contest that fans in the region have been seeing over and over this year. Though C9 has won every single Game Changers event in North America, Shopify are one of the only teams that have been able to step up to their level.
EG steal former LCS champ FBI from 100 Thieves to put finishing touches on 2023 LCS lineup
After a breakthrough year in the North American League of Legends scene, Evil Geniuses might be making some changes to its LCS roster this coming offseason. Sources have told Dot Esports that EG will be acquiring former 100 Thieves AD carry Victor “FBI” Huang as starting marksman for 2023, replacing superstar Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki. Evil Geniuses also reportedly paid a buyout for FBI’s contract, and has the same contract expiration date he had with 100 Thieves.
How to hatch eggs fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been in the making for quite some time, with the developers clearly putting in overtime to give fans the best game they possibly can. There’s a boatload of different features that will keep players entertained for hours on end, with new elements being sprinkled into an already well-established franchise.
